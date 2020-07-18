Transcript for Civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis dead at 80

Good evening I'm tired Hernandez an ABC news headquarters in New York we interrupt regular programming to bring you breaking news congressman John Lewis. Has died a hero of this civil rights movement. John Lewis stood shoulder to shoulder with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. fighting very equal rights and later became a longtime congressman from Georgia often referred to as the conscience of a house. Played last year Lewis announced he was undergoing treatment for stage four pancreatic cancer. In his statement announcing his illness Lewis said I have been in some kind of fight. For freedom equality basic human rights for nearly my entire life. He went on to say I've never faced a fight quite like the one I have now. ABC news Byron Pitts looks back at the iconic life of John Lewis. John or Robert Lewis didn't simply witness history he shaped. March sport. Let for not once not twice but every time he was called upon as Lewis like to put it by just getting in the way. She auction chief surgeon in chief Stan NN. She protests and it took a cycle all the segregation come tumbling down. A sharecropper son born in Troy Alabama 1940. Back when segregation was law Jim Crow will be enforcer. The Montgomery bus boycott drew the attention of one teenager and soon civil rights who become John Lewis is like work. And it nearly killed him as a student at Fisk University Lewis graduate her from lunch counter sit ins him busboy accounts to freedom writer as would become his habit where John Lewis put his heart. His head followed. That's him Bruce bandage after he and other riders were beaten. Shedding blood and standing up and others could not or would not debt became Lewis is calling card. We must crime we all must project. We want freedom and we want it. When 1963. At the age of 23. Long sigh Martin Luther King Jr. He was dubbed one of the big six leaders of the civil rights move who helped plan the historic march on Washington. Brandon. Man I love but again that we don't walk. Yeah. And on a high bridge in Selma one of the low moments of the entire civil rights movement there are front and I'm. 600 peace. History it would be known as Bloody Sunday. Violence unleashed by Alabama State troopers Lewis struck in the head suffered a fractured skull. I was the first one to the festival. John Lewis was elected to congress in November of 1986. He served as US representative of Georgia's fifth congressional district. Where he continued to get a know what he called good trouble. I gotta restive fought at times to mystics just. Dozens amending congress another fire times Lewis was awarded the presidential medal of freedom the country's highest civilian honor. In February of 2011. American who knew the change could not wait for some other person or some other time. Whose life is a lesson in fierce urgency of now. In recent years he was an outspoken critic of president trump. Skipping the president's inauguration for State of the Union Address he also took part in widespread protests against the president's zero tolerance immigration policy we again and it got trapped. Just that people playing your probable gonna borders and I gotta rest of it is Lewis often reminding people to choose love over hate. Courage over fear. Obama real black white Latino Asian American on native American did DeVon. What goes straight day will want to breathe smoke will want to experiment we all. That is same. Polls quite a legacy that was ABC's Byron Pitts reporting in Biron joins us now Byron how will John Lewis being remembered. I think it tonight John Lewis joined as a league giants in American history. This is a man who. What part of history who kitty it is all he had to rich. You know and the course of my career I've interviewed presidents war lords dictators. Gang banks. John coolers with the Coppersmith. I'd never know I was also the jet was. Q what someone in Washington bridge hard to make trips there are a lot to people who did not like John Lewis politics. That you don't find a person. Didn't respect the man most people lobbed in. Eating a lot of us. You know talk the talk John Lewis talk it walk that lived. Here is one of those courses in American history. When he was called upon. You here's why in harm's way to an end kids got destination to help make America better he ditched and you know external hard time of congressmen both central all of all the dark. Greens in American history that he witnessed he was part of also among the most optimistic people never know. He loved America as much as any American another effort to will be remembered as a man. Coup gain kiss full measure to this nation every time you called upon and tonight. An election and he reps with giants. All right thank you for your perspective buyer in ABC's Byron Pitts reporting. Congressman John Lewis a hero of the civil rights movement has died he had been battling pancreatic cancer. And he will be remembered. For his a long history. In politics. And for the fight for equality. I'm tie Hernandez had ABC news to find out more about the life and legacy of John Lewis. Stick around for Good Morning America and tuning into abcnews.com. Thank you for joining casts. This has been a special report. From ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.