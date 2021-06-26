Clearing condo collapse debris could take 8 to 12 days: Expert

More
ABC News’ Juju Chang talks to certified emergency manager Dr. Michael Fagel, who was deployed for the Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 attacks, about the Surfside building collapse search efforts.
4:01 | 06/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Clearing condo collapse debris could take 8 to 12 days: Expert

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:01","description":"ABC News’ Juju Chang talks to certified emergency manager Dr. Michael Fagel, who was deployed for the Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 attacks, about the Surfside building collapse search efforts.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78501114","title":"Clearing condo collapse debris could take 8 to 12 days: Expert","url":"/US/video/clearing-condo-collapse-debris-12-days-expert-78501114"}