2 climbers rescued in a Utah canyon after being stranded for hours

More
The hikers set out on Friday to climb the Scott Room route on Little Cottonwood Canyon, located in the Salt Lake Valley, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team.
0:49 | 04/12/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 climbers rescued in a Utah canyon after being stranded for hours
Back now with two climbers rescue while clinging to the side of this mountain you talk. The pair got lost in the dark outside Salt Lake City rescuers had to use high power lies to guide them toward repelled stations. They didn't get off that mountain until two. AM new predictions about the migrants surge in the southern border Texas governor Greg Abbott says. He expects more than 35000. Migrant children will be in US custody. By June. He's blaming president Biden's policies and warns a surge will keep getting worse. Border Patrol has announced plans to open new facilities in Tucson Arizona the process children who arrive alone. Meanwhile we're learning more of not a ten year old boy from Nicaragua found wandering along the border. His uncle says the boy and his mother were kidnapped by a game he was freed after they paid ransom but his mothers still being held.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:49","description":"The hikers set out on Friday to climb the Scott Room route on Little Cottonwood Canyon, located in the Salt Lake Valley, according to the Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77020848","title":"2 climbers rescued in a Utah canyon after being stranded for hours","url":"/US/video/climbers-rescued-utah-canyon-stranded-hours-77020848"}