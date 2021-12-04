Transcript for 2 climbers rescued in a Utah canyon after being stranded for hours

Back now with two climbers rescue while clinging to the side of this mountain you talk. The pair got lost in the dark outside Salt Lake City rescuers had to use high power lies to guide them toward repelled stations. They didn't get off that mountain until two. AM new predictions about the migrants surge in the southern border Texas governor Greg Abbott says. He expects more than 35000. Migrant children will be in US custody. By June. He's blaming president Biden's policies and warns a surge will keep getting worse. Border Patrol has announced plans to open new facilities in Tucson Arizona the process children who arrive alone. Meanwhile we're learning more of not a ten year old boy from Nicaragua found wandering along the border. His uncle says the boy and his mother were kidnapped by a game he was freed after they paid ransom but his mothers still being held.

