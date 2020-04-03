Clinton talks 2016 campaign, her advice to 2020 candidates

More
In an ABC News Exclusive, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton reflects on the 2016 campaign, and discusses her next chapter as a podcast host.
10:52 | 03/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Clinton talks 2016 campaign, her advice to 2020 candidates

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"10:52","description":"In an ABC News Exclusive, 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton reflects on the 2016 campaign, and discusses her next chapter as a podcast host.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69370308","title":"Clinton talks 2016 campaign, her advice to 2020 candidates","url":"/US/video/clinton-talks-2016-campaign-advice-2020-candidates-69370308"}