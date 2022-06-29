Clyburn: Inflation Reduction Act ‘is just what we need’

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn of South Carolina gives his take on the Inflation Reduction Act, expected to pass Friday – and the investigations into former President Donald Trump.

