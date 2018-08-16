College-bound athlete shot dead days before planned departure to start freshman year

Kristian Marche, 18, was shot in the head Monday night.
1:27 | 08/16/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for College-bound athlete shot dead days before planned departure to start freshman year

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

