Transcript for How colleges plan to reopen in the fall

Students are telling us millions adequate that they want to be on campus they don't want their educations interrupted. He's tentative they don't come back if need to Charlotte vigilante who never come back. And he may not get their degrees. As the corona virus began to spread around the world in the spring of 20/20. Colleges and universities sent students home to finish the spring and summer semesters remotely. But now that the country is starting to open back. She'd students go back to campus in the fall. We're really bringing folks back to a place where it's really high density. And king. Counters everything we know so are about how to control an IRS wishes really social distancing him. When you bring students acting. Who are living insurance they says they're eating in shared space says they're saying our shared sneezes but I mean really. No winner. Technically designed in a university setting that meant I recently it's really mentioning together and if you switch or virtual are you. Also getting social development and other types of learning that happens then when your and -- and with other people and balancing ideas. And space and are you getting the equivalent education. I don't know that I can stating you are. After spending much of the spring semester taking online courses students reactions to returning to campus in the song has been angst. I'm choosing to stay with my family and California's Bay Area simply because I don't feel safe going back to camp. I'm gonna take full Portland online I know that it will not be experience I want but I think safety is much more important right now this. Past the master I was in Spain happened telco then unfortunately I had my hands my current chancellor. The social aspect that is. Actually assurance program in which major and that has definitely influenced my decision to return back to Nazareth College. I really trust my university to take care of me is thought everybody else's. Take your environment. Some educators are worried about not only the quality of education from distance learning. But also the impact on students quality of life if they aren't allowed to return to campus. We do not based on our students anymore sorry to want to lose it's oh well I have eaten the majority of humans and their home. Donate his own. I mean you know blue. Rule thirty years or Dario blue bell. We'll need to go now. They worry it won't another major need is financially. Institutions were spending tens of billions of dollars and 82 students whose parents lost their jobs. And Maine maybe I'm able to return to school without emergency assistance even if colleges. And we can't risk losing a generation of students. Of more than 1040. Colleges and universities tract 63%. Are planning for in person I. 17%. Are proposing a hybrid model 8% online. 5% are waiting to decide and the other 7% are considering a range of scenarios. Some universities have already started taking steps to re open campuses in the fall with social distancing measures in place or to offer hybrid learning. At least a third of all our staff to continue working remotely indefinitely blue route we'll wordy. Boston museum classrooms by at least 50%. We attend Britain in a mom. Between any faculty member and any student and those students will be wearing masks that that remember we're behind him. Place of rest but I know residents hope and change we've got 3000 bids many doubles will never come singles. But we'll have dubbed comprehensive. Screenings are and a rival and an extensive testing on the first day. Why can't he is singing everybody blue eyes it is as well Red Sox box boulder our students. Dude I'll really be able to come Burton. Marlene I don't know whether you are countless Q I don't talent that is both the long class and all lies end and basically based. We were saying students and is that we have three surveyed Kirby. Precautions that we are putting in place. Let them give Fergus uncomfortable please don't come we have an online option. Realistically universities and colleges have the responsibility. About anything else. They don't I just click on the public's help where I. Wednesday that hurdle is best. Now it's. Definitely safe as art is not spread. It's just also considered an education and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.