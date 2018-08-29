Transcript for Reporter nearly hit by car during live report

Many of you are what you have been finding this out for the first time they are also waking up. Crowds legally that now with Colorado Springs news reporter crystal story who became a part of the story while covering a shooting. He'll get a live report a port is newstalk car drove through the crime scene hit a police vehicle then hit her camera persons car. Story says she thought she was about to be run over. That's what I remember is like how bad is this gonna hurt. And then and then I and then into the car driving by mean I think what just happened. She is okay the driver is facing a number of charges including driving without a license he told police he was just trying to get around the cars in the area. And the reaction from her producers were does that mean you're not going to be a vertical lines in the next half hour. Close to home. Now got to know that there are all okay.

