Transcript for Concerns rising over scams promising quick results on coronavirus test

In the meantime, we turn to ABC's Rachel Scott, who's in Washington, D.C., with all the latest headlines. Some of the developments that we're watching right now. Officials in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the global outbreak announcing it will lift its lockdown on April 8th allowing transportation to resume, those easing restrictions after new infections dropped to zero last week. Back here at home, airlines continue to cut flights. There's L.A.X. Empty, flight aware now reporting vool yum is down 48% as of this past Sunday. Gun sales are spiking even higher. Colorado officials reporting 25,000 background requests, that's a 227% hike. And now let's get to concerns rising on scams promising quick results on coronavirus tests. ABC's Pierre Thomas with more on the warnings from the FBI. Reporter: The coronavirus pandemic is bringing out the best in many Americans but unfortunately it's revealing the worst in other people -- specifically criminals who are trying to prey on U.S. Consumers. If you want to receive a free testing kit delivered overnight to your home, press 1. Reporter: These calls about the coronavirus are all the more sinister because they appear to be so helpful to consumers. Advertising free test kits but with a fee. For only $79 our highly trained technicians will do a full air duct cleaning to make sure that the air you breathe is free of bacteria. Reporter: The problem is the federal government says, they're all fake. Scams designed to steal your money and give you nothing. Authorities warning that potentially thousands could be targeted, the FBI and other federal agencies seeing a surge in these types of scams. And it's not just robocalls the justice department has shut down a website offering a vaccine kit for a shipping charge of just $4.95. The problem is, no such vaccine Rachel. All right, Pierre Thomas, thank you. Now to this update from overseas on the plans for the 2020 Tokyo olympics, the international olympic committee and the prime minister of Japan just announcing the 2020 games are now officially postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The committee says that decision was made with the help of the athletes and the international community in mind. That's the latest from here. Amy, back to you. First time ever. Rachel, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.