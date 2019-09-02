Convicted fugitive on the run after allegedly killing mother

A Georgia man facing decades in prison allegedly killed his mother, cut off his ankle bracelet and was on the run from authorities on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019.
1:16 | 02/09/19

