Transcript for Ex-cop Amber Guyger found guilty in murder of Botham Jean

We begin with breaking news out of Dallas Texas a verdict in the emotional in high profile. Trial of amber Geiger who fatally shot. Both them John in his home last year the verdict came down it she's been found guilty. Of murders I wanna go to Marcus Moore who's on the ground in Dallas Texas with all of the updates markets. A jury just a short time ago convicted former Dallas police officer amber Geiger. The murder in the death of 26 year old pulled them is John this is the case. That people all across the globe have been watching. And waiting to see what the jury would decide and when that verdict was read. There was a burst of emotion both in John's family reacting to the verdict is mother and other relatives crying. But thankful for the jury's decision in this case. And the defense all along. Really trying to reinforce for the jury that amber Bagger was a police officer returning home from a long day at work. She accidentally went into both in John's apartment thinking it was hers. And when she saw him she thought he was an intruder. And that's when she fired two shots ultimately killing both from John and they cited the castle doctrine which. Is a legal protection for self defense when someone is inside their home. Prosecutors said that that law did not apply here that both from John was an innocent man sitting on the couch eating ice cream when he was shot and killed that night. The jury ultimately. Agreeing with prosecutors and finding amber Geiger guilty. Murder and the attorneys representing. Both on John's family have said that this is a victory. For brown and black people who are unarmed and they've been shot across this country and that this represents a change. And certainly this. Case we'll have a huge impact. And there will be one that people will watch as we enter into the sentencing phase which is the next step. And we anticipate that our relatives of both both and John. And also the 31 year old who were police officer amber Geiger will testify at the sentencing phase gets under way here in Dallas. I'm work as one Dallas Texas and you with ABC news line. Thank you mark is incredibly Saddam we appreciate. The updates there.

