Transcript for Coronavirus crisis in Massachusetts

129. Americans are testing positive cope in nineteen every minute here in the us is things out of control and in the last week alone. US reported more than one point three million cases that's more than any other week. On record and as cases rise and hospitals near capacity some cities. Are turning to overflow facilities and steel hospitals to ease the burden ABC's Stephanie promises on the ground with an inside look at one of those facilities. In Massachusetts Stephanie. Hi there Eva and Terry dean Coca field hospital here in Gloucester Massachusetts started receiving patients Sunday just out here. Can care for about 215. People who are either recovering from Kobe to. Or experiencing mild symptoms now the medical team tells us they expect to be. Much busier this time around compared to when they first opened in the spring at the beginning of the pandemic. They say that their main goal is to help area hospitals that are overcrowded now we did speak with be president and CEO of UMass memorial that's the hospital that's writing this facility he tells us they're hopeful because a vaccine is in the works but. Also disappointed they've had to reopen the field hospital because of surging Kobe case it's. It's a little bit of a tale of two cities very we're getting ready for the vaccine which could be owed in a week and offers so. Did you having to reopen the field hospital that we had just taken down so. He notes its the best time in the worst of times for us we have this bridge of hope which used the vaccine project we're seeing cases go up and up and up in the state. And guys this could be a pivotal week in the fight against the corona virus on Thursday an FDA advisory committee will meet to deliberate the merits of Pfizer's vaccine. Health and human services secretary Alex a.s are says if all goes well the FDA could issue an emergency use authorization within days and shipments of the doses could go out within 24 hours after that. He voluntary. Seven era loss in Worcester Massachusetts thanks very much for that.

