Transcript for Cosby freed after Pennsylvania Supreme Court vacates sexual assault conviction

As bill Cosby's sex assault conviction has been overturned by Pennsylvania's highest court. Got these conviction was overturned after finding an agreement with the previous prosecutor that prevented it from being charged in the case. Joining us now for more on this is ABC news legal contributor Shana Lloyd. Thank you so much China for being here still help us break this staff explained to us why exactly copies conviction is being overturned. Our rights it's gonna take a step and pastures -- we absolutely understand what branch in 2000 and I did DA at a time each made a decision that he didn't steal that he and secure a criminal conviction against still. She so what he did was he negotiated a deal that he would not. Criminally prosecute. It by doing that its forces still high he has testified during the civil trot. DA at the time that was going to be the most and dear just just four on behalf of the didn't sound. Because when you're don't have criminal charges he's not facing range you then can testify in the civil try. That deal was struck at the time. What happens in these recent 2018. Cases is they went to those zipping up those in the civil trial used his statements. Should cooperate the criminal charges and get them in before the statute of limitation. S Supreme Court has essentially stated that. Only reason and he'd testify in a civil trial was his role audience. On that deal that they would not she. His reliance on that should have extended. It is as we know the state attorney's office is an office it's not an individual. Person. So that. Promise you not criminally litigation Sheridan over to these new art and that's essentially the breakdown Supreme Court challenge and they found that that prosecution violated the original. And so Shauna there are multiple accusations. Against him more than fifty women came out with their claims against Bill Cosby some people see him being let out of prison. And think that maybe this means he's innocent but that is not what this means. Not at all this isn't a question innocence or guilt this is a question of procedure. When the state attorney makes a deal. With some wind and they are facing criminal liability this Supreme Court has essentially said that whatever deal they strike in las because this office is allowed to make those determinations and that they had to stick by do you agree that they weren't not a huge based on these particular instincts. And so cuffy has already served more than two years of his sentence at a state prison near Philadelphia. What happens next. What we're looking at is she's going to be released he'll go back saluting his normal life I'm Andy will not be able to bring any additional arts district d.s and they are barred from bringing back ask Britain's court where. Until it they're barred from bringing them what does that mean for survivors in that came forward he can't be tried again releasing crimes cracked. That is correct and unfortunately for the survivors that means they are barred from actually looking for any sort of push criminal prosecution in these trees and unless there was a new trees that should half inch there's not going to be charges will be brought the only time you'll sir does what he's already Acer. I show. Development and an important one really for the whole country given that. The level of fame and impact that Bill Cosby has had on our culture and want to bring in. One of Bill Cosby former lawyers Tom Astro is with us a legal lace out of Los Angeles. So just first thanks for being with us and what's your reaction what was your reaction when you heard it supreme court of Pennsylvania had overturned bill Cosby's conviction. Climate data it's a great day for the Cosby family and a great day for justice this case should never been brought against mr. cuts being. He should never been put through two trials. Fortunately we have a very courageous highly intelligent Pennsylvania Supreme Court. But it just done the right thing. Well let's talk about that we heard a little bit of a description of it what did the original prosecutor Bruce. Castor who is the district attorney in Montgomery County Pennsylvania. What did he do. With their bill cause we bring your what did he do that those supreme court of Pennsylvania has found. Essentially made can trying and convicting him in the trial impossible unconstitutional. She made a binding agreement a binding commitment not to prosecute mr. Crosby. And in groups have been return that mr. Crosby litigate if civil action. And mr. the and that lawyers replied missed binding commitment by the district attorney not to prosecute him. Politics politics got in the way. And it never gets a concern even what collected any decided to try and throw out the agreement mr. castor and intervention. That prosecutors have a lot of power they have a lot of influence and are held to a very high ethical standards. And the Pennsylvania Supreme Court basically said. Mr. castor made an agreement mr. can't be relied on the agreement and he should never been prosecuted. And that original agreement with Bruce castor is it sounds like an unusual exercise of prosecutorial authority. To say well I'm not going to be able to prosecute this in a criminal case to my satisfaction. I think this civil cases there right there is a right way to gonna call Lynn. Bill Cosby to answer questions. And there was no written immunity agreement to end and the whole thing seems to been botched bright by the prosecutors that your read. Now would not budge by the prosecutors like mr. castor is a very bright prosecutor very bright lawyer. They know exactly what he's doing what he was doing he determined that wasn't enough evidence to go for what a criminal case beyond a reasonable doubt.

