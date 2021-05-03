Transcript for Counties in Texas push to vaccinate teachers

Well I would say it's been challenging. David Ronan sees every student as an art teacher and then will how to elementary in Fort Worth I it's G. Teachers have dealt with heavy work loads and co V cases all year a lot of tragedy misery are a lot of people early struggle. As districts decide whether to keep Mindy eighty masks Texas is opening up vaccinations. To all education and child care employees. After a nationwide order from president Joseph Biden. I'm very excited I'm already registered myself actors got registered today. Texas estimates the new group includes just over 800000 people you're a teacher in Dallas County judge clay Jenkins says he'll focus on teachers in seventeen target zip codes. But they need more instructions and doses from the state we only show on. Thursday Fort Worth highest. And Tarrant County is planning a mass vaccination event for Arlington highest. Where the school districts are pals didn't Caylee is now letting teachers register and plans to work through its wait list in order. Collin county froze registrations a month ago so teachers can't register for now our record. And believe me about it and Eric. And well. We leave this week the state will get roughly 1000001. Doses. And planned to give some directly to districts after a year of lessons in adversity in patients. Teachers are now getting a shot of relief in Fort Worth. I'm William Jewell.

