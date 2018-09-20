Transcript for Couple marries fifteen years after meeting at St. Jude's as kids

Growing up in Chattanooga -- else it was a seemingly normal healthy boy my parents are nursing right around Christmas time in 1987 stopped using my hand. It's they took me two. Doctor and and they send them up scan and from that we can see clearly what was going on that was a tumor. Growing up my right arm and Marshall are actually from large enough it attraction Obama while I was in pain and its stock. Music austere sarcoma. A bone tumor. After receiving the diagnosis only two days before Christmas chills family picked up. And headed to Memphis. This doctor in Chattanooga to recommend at saint Jude for treatment. Underwent about your worth of treatment. Up four months and the had to have my right arm amputated he spent the next several years in treatment unbeknownst to jolt a young girl would soon face similar realization. As on the morning of November 11 1991. I got the news and my MI got the news that none of us expected to hear it was exiting the galactic leukemia and cancer. Lindsay was devastated. So here I am at ten think you. I've gotten its middle school high school and college I have five senate career and a family I want to have and I felt like cats and a sign that from. That forcefully my family and I was backhoe. Right here is same teachers research hospital and the life. Was not normal anymore. It was difficult for Lindsay to return home to the life she left behind. It wasn't anti service man on time out of survivors but I felt this. This comforts and misunderstanding and the support. People who are in this mutual. Returning the. Even at a young age Lindsay was fired her confidence while battling her illness which earned her new admire. We didn't have you know much relationship then my fall. Alice taken aback by her ability to go on stage in front of about a thousand people. And people will be honest and warm and caring funny. Oh my gosh she's awesome so let doubled means I can talk to her eventually host Joseph woman's he would return home to their lives in group part. Nearly fifteen years we passed. And then it happened. I get my health MI like here is now living a hallmark movie right now. Ironically both would be a job opportunities at saint Jude and neither could pass up. Dole now works in video production was Al sacked while Lindsay serves as a liaison between the hospital and outside. We were able to really really connect both started working here and just kind of have that connection of being Calhoun cancer survivors of knowing what. You know even though our active Putin was over my from the front survivor continues and it's different lifetime I had this person. Exactly what my daily life was like and knew what what fears on my I have during a day when I understand that night. Forests are our friendship grew we grew from there to find the point where this person a applications of the saint two and half years ago up on the program like you said. YouTube and an up okay. Yeah and then. Wedding bells where yeah. This is there we got Mariane and it was that the perfect day because we were surrounded. By our friends and families and acting seasonally. There was just this perfect number all of these things came together. And we were able to see how lax had let us down paths that day. Chile along with all the things that I had to face and experience with child had cancer. It also brought me so many wonderful things and that includes my best friend and my head. I was granite the gift of of life and not only that you need to marry someone whose mind. Partner and greater than me every since the words that I get to be with her and learn from her. And experience life with her every single day is not a gift I ever thought I was worthy forever yet it.

