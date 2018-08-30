Couple ordered to hand over remainder of $400K they raised for a homeless veteran

More
A New Jersey judge authorized the law firm representing Johnny Bobbitt, Jr. to oversee the funds.
1:04 | 08/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Couple ordered to hand over remainder of $400K they raised for a homeless veteran

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57513349,"title":"Couple ordered to hand over remainder of $400K they raised for a homeless veteran","duration":"1:04","description":"A New Jersey judge authorized the law firm representing Johnny Bobbitt, Jr. to oversee the funds.","url":"/US/video/couple-ordered-hand-remainder-400k-raised-homeless-veteran-57513349","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.