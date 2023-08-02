Couple rescues pair from burning boat on Lake Michigan

A couple sailing on Lake Michigan rushed to the aid of a boat on fire, urging the passengers to jump into the water. The couple pulled the boaters safely out of the water.

August 2, 2023

