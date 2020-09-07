Transcript for COVID-19 outbreak hits California prisons

San Quentin State Prison had no cases of Covert nineteen as recently as may but the virus was already raging 400 miles to the south. At the California institution for men in chino. I spoke to an inmate who's been there almost twenty years he doesn't have corona virus but has seen many others get sick. All orders to exert. As well letters. Cult wall ordered. He says even after it was clear kronor virus had arrived in chino guards and staff did not take adequate precautions. To help ease the crisis at chino busloads of inmates left their force and Clinton 121. And all. State prison officials that the inmates tested negative before their transfer. But the inmate tells me they had days of additional exposure to other inmates before boarding the bus is former and county. Actors want to work. Scars or. Worst Bob don't want. To calls occurred. The virus raced across the San Clinton population more than a thousand inmates several have died after arriving at local hospitals many staff now infected. Last week the chair of the Senate's public safety committee told the state prisons chief the public has a right to be angry. I just feel like it was not taken seriously. We can do better and I know we will whoever. But a New York's first ball successes. Rough Diaz listed the steps CD CR has taken. Halted visitation and tour's expedited release fourth 3500 inmates to allow for more social distancing. More testing hand sanitize or and masks port inmates and guards. I want. Girls are part work or. Work or order which it won't. After serving almost twenty years for violent crime the inmate is just months away from a scheduled release. But he doesn't think he'll make it. He believes he will become another corona virus victim because of several serious preexisting conditions.

