-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Pet of the Week: Meet the ‘Dood Squad’
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ surprises one lucky couple for Valentine’s Day
-
Now Playing: ‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ spotlights masterminds of hip-hop
-
Now Playing: ‘Bachelor’ contestant apologizes for racist social posts
-
Now Playing: Walgreens' Rina Shah talks COVID vaccine rollout at pharmacies
-
Now Playing: First lady surprises with Valentine’s Day hearts on White House lawn
-
Now Playing: Trump's COVID revelation
-
Now Playing: Severe winter weather
-
Now Playing: US Marshals join hunt for MIT student wanted in killing of Yale grad student
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci weighs in on school openings and new quarantine guidance
-
Now Playing: CVS and Walgreens to become vaccination sites
-
Now Playing: Trump’s legal team prepares defense for impeachment trial
-
Now Playing: Simple breathwork practices can help you relieve stress throughout the day
-
Now Playing: Camera catches giant panda eating bamboo
-
Now Playing: 300 teachers across the country receive STEM kits thanks to Olay
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: People in Myanmar take to streets to protest the military coup.
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 11, 2021
-
Now Playing: Oakland police to increase presence in Chinatown