Cross country storms to hit South and East with more ice, snow

The coldest air of the season continues to blow in parts of the U.S.
0:41 | 02/12/21

Video Transcript
Time now for look at your Friday weather forecast. Active weather systems are on the move across the country starting with a major storm hitting the West Coast. Bringing snow to Portland and Seattle and several feet of snow to the mountains. Expect light snow across the plains today in heavy rain in the southeast. The mid Atlantic region gets a co device with slick roads this morning. Checking today's high temperatures below zero I Minneapolis frigid air stretches deep into the plains northeast fails. To get above freezing today fifties in the southeast 52 in Albuquerque.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

