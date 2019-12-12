Transcript for Cruise ship could house homeless

Maybe we can have a way to create a thousand housing units over night. With the cruise ship Oakland City Council president Rebecca Kaplan made an almost offhand remark about using a cruise ship the house of homeless people. But word got back to someone in the industry as an idea was born. Some folks with cruise ships have reached out to me now as a result of this discussion and so now we're looking at figuring out what it would take. To make this a reality. Kaplan says cruise ships have been used to house people in coastal areas who were left homeless by natural disasters like hurricanes. And she believes the three to 4000 homeless people sleeping on the streets of Oakland. Qualifies as a disaster. If he can be used. Both by tourists cruising. And by other cities as emergency housing. Surely our housing emergency is no less homeless advocates say Kaplan's heart is in the right place but the council already passed a measure to use city owned land for housing not temporarily but permanently. I think before they start talking about putting. A bid to homeless folks on a boat in the middle of the bay they should enforce what's already been passed. And the Port of Oakland the primary place to dock a ship isn't crazy about the idea either. They released a statement today that reads in part quote there isn't the infrastructure to birth a cruise ship. Safety and security issues and are federally regulated maritime facilities. Would make residential uses untenable.

