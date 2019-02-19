Transcript for Cruise ship returns to Florida after being turned away by Cuban government

The grant class they'll hold into the port of pond each Friday morning with passengers. Visibly frustrated. And upset the Bahamas pair nice cruise ship was just the carrier for the journey to Cuba. But it was actually chartered by South Florida east Eva travel. When yields. Broken dreams for passengers returning on the green classic without visiting Cuba. The ship left the port of Palm Beach on Thursday but was turned away by the Cuban government before entering Havana. This video was taken by a passenger as they were given an explanation from the travel agency. The passengers. Heartbroken. Though was kidnapped. That I almost cried our. Clinton said he didn't sign he did in all he's there grandmother that Tuesday dying from cancer. Passengers status of that truck came to the US from Cuba 49 years ago she was eager to go back and visit family. I am not once but I've got a brother eighty aerosol that he was waiting for maintenance of an important moment. She says her family waited for her for hours that she never to see them back up everybody's feelings you know. We all got we Cubans Wii get upset values in them up formidable. And everybody's health. We had no answers. Even traveled released a statement that says in part quote we are upset and sad for all the clients that ultimately wanted to see their family members in Cuba. After months of work we are denied her and tree with no legitimate costs. Even travel tells us the customers should receive a full refund at the port of Palm Beach and Torrey something that WPBF 25 news.

