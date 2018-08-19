Transcript for Cuomo calls out Trump, says he's 'un-American'

Trump's America. He is blue and that is suffering in the ongoing violence. There had been or what the laundry amends murders. Seems he has become president. He has turned a blind idol. He has no appreciation for the gun violence that happens yeah streets and every night and I want you we can't. All you have to eat all this senseless gun on. Liberal all the president's bluster. Over top law. The disease have raided the outrage and yet you let them via lobbyists. That is the truth. Throw America does respects women. You are thousands of women stand up and show the courage to come forward with the me to move means the department's sexual harassment. That is endemic in our society. And this tragedy indeed not. And if a woman due to speak out. Then keying Trombley. Sir. Amoroso my humble Newman didn't work in the White House. He hired the best and the brightest. Now she speaks out against him and she doesn't go all know all I. Congress mean congresswoman Maxine Waters. One of my favorites from Los Angeles congresswoman when he says and years African American powerful woman. She's v.s are against the NGOs a low IQ. Hillary well Hillary. At least he doesn't discriminate between democratic and Republican when he ran against partly fury in public he's head. With a face like that who vocal. Heed this. Respects. Women.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.