Transcript for Cuomo responds to AG report of multiple instances of sexual harassment

It has been a hard. And painful period for me and my family. Especially as others feed ugly stories to the press. But I cooperated with the review. And I can now finally share the truth. My attorney. Who was a non political former federal prosecutor. Has done a response to each allegation. And the facts are much different than what has been portrayed. That document is available on my web site. If you are interest did please take the time to read the facts and decide for yourself. First. I want you to know directly from me. That I never touched any one inappropriately. Or me inappropriate sexual advances. Item 63 years old. I have lived my entire adult life in public view. That is just not who I am. And that's not who I have ever been. There is one complaint that has been made that bothered me most. That was a complaint made by a young woman Charlie Bennett. Who worked in my office. And it's important to me that you fully understand the situation. Charlotte worked in my office last year as an assistant. She was Smart talented and eager to learn. She identified herself to me as a survivor of sexual assault. She said that she came to work in my administration because of all the progress we have made in fighting sexual assault. She talked about the personal trauma. That she endured and how she was handling it. I could see how it affected her. I could see her pain. People now ask me why was I even talking to this young woman. If I knew she was dealing with such issues. Why did I even engage with her. That is the obvious. And fair question. And one I have thought a lot about it. The truth is. That her story resonated deeply with me. I had heard the same story before. With the same ugliness the same injustice. Of the same damage. Not only had I heard this story before. I had lived with his story before. My own family member. Is a survivor of sexual assault and high school. I watched her live and suffer with the trauma. I would do anything to make it go away for her. But it never really goes away. I spent countless day he's a nice working through these issues with her and therapists and counselors. I'm governor of the State of New York. But I felt powerless to help. And felt that I had channeled her. I couldn't take the pain away. I still can't. And this young woman broad it all back. She's about the same age. I thought I had learned a lot about the issue from my family's experience. I thought I could help her work through a difficult time. I did ask her questions I don't normally ask people. I did ask her how she was doing and how she was feeling. And I did ask questions to try to see if she had positive supportive dating relationships. I know too well the manifestations. Of sexual assault trauma and the damage that it can do in the aftermath. I was trying to make sure she was working her way through it the best she could. I thought I had learned enough. And had enough personal experience to help her. But I was wrong. I've heard Charlotte and her lawyer and I understand what they are sent. But they read in two comments that I made. And draw inferences. That I never meant. They ascribe motives. I never hat. And simply put they heard things that I just didn't say. Charlotte. I want you to know that I him truly and deeply sorry. I brought my personal experience. Into the workplace. And I shouldn't have done that. I was trying to help. Obviously I didn't. I am even more sorry. That a further complicated the situation. My goal was the exact. Opposite. I wish nothing but good for you. And parole survivors of sexual assault. There is another complaint I want to address. From a woman in my office who said that I groped her in my home office. Let me be clear that never happened. She wants anonymity. And I respect. So why am limited but what I can say. But her lawyer has suggested that she will file a legal claim for damages. That will be decided in a court of law. Trial by newspaper. Or biased reviews. Are not to wait to find the facts in this matter. I welcome the opportunity for a full and fair review before a judge and a jury. Because this just did not happen. Other complainants. Raised against me questions. That have sought to unfairly characterize. And weaponized everyday interactions that I've had with any number of New Yorkers. The New York Times. Published a front page picture of me. Touching a woman's face at a wedding. And then kissing her on the cheek. That is not front page news. I've been making the same gesture in public all my life. I actually learned it. From my mother. And from my father. It is meant to convey warmth. Nothing more. Indeed there are hundreds. If not thousands of photos of me using the exact same gesture. I do would with every one. Black and YE a young. An old. Strayed. Ten LG BTQ. Powerful people. Friends. And strangers. People who Wear a meat on the street. After the event. At the woman told the press that she took offense at the gesture. And for that I apologize. Another woman stated that I kissed her on the forehead. And our Christmas party. And that I said Chal bella. Now I don't remember doing it but I'm sure that I did. I do kiss people on the forehead. I do kiss people on the cheek. I do kiss people on the hand. I do embrace people. I do hugged people. Men and women. I do on occasion say you shall battle. On occasion. I do slip. And say sweetheart. Or darling 400. I dual band too with people. I do tell jokes. Some better than others. I am the same person in public. As I am in private. You've seen me do it on TV through all my briefings and for forty years before that. I'd try to put people these. Are trying to make them smile I try to connect with them. And I tried to show my appreciation. And my friendship. I now understand. That there are generational. For cultural perspectives. That frankly I hadn't truly appreciate it. And I have learned from this. Now the state already has. An advance sexual harassment training program for all employees including me. But I want New York State government to be a model of office behavior. And I are brought in an expert to design a new sexual harassment policy and procedures. And to train the whole team myself included. I accept responsibility. And we are making changes. Other complaints. Relate to the work environment. Now I have always set my office is a demanding place to work and that it is not for everyone. We work really. Really hard. My office is no typical nine to five government office. And I don't want it to be. The stakes we deal with very. Sometimes even life and death. We have to get the job done I promised you that I wore it and I will. But now a number of complaints target female managers. Which smacks to me of a double standard. First. When have you ever seen male managers. Among lying dead in villain Nyhan is working long hours are holding people accountable or for being tough. A strong male manager. Is respected. And rewarded. But. A strong female manager. Is ridiculed. And stereo typed. It is a double standard. It is sexist. And it must be challenged. Also. Remember where we are. Today we are living in a super heated. If not toxic. Political environment. Pact shouldn't be lost them and anyway. Politics. And by yes. Our English to woven throughout every aspect of this situation. One would be naive. To think otherwise. And New Yorkers. Are not my. I understand these dynamics. My father used to say. God rest his soul. That politics is an ugly business. As usual he was right. But for my father and for me. It's worth it because despite it all at the end of the day we get good things done for people. And that is what really matters. And for those who are using this moment to score political points or seek publicity your personal gain. Hi sandy actually discredit the legitimate sexual harassment victims that the mall was designed to protect. My last point is this. I say to my daughters are all the time. But as complicated. As life guess. Is as simple as life it is. My job is not about me my job is about you. What matters to me at the end of the day is getting the most is gone I can for you. And that is what I do. Every day. And I will not be distracted from that shop. We have a lot to do we still have to manage the culprit beast bid is not dead yet it's not over. We then have to reopened and re imagine our state. Because our future is going to be what we make it. I know we can do these things. Because I know the strength in the character of New Yorkers. Look at the progress we made on culprit did his amazing we went from the highest infection rate in that country. 21 of the lowest infection rates in the country. Nobody thought that we could do it but New Yorkers did it. That's show loops that there's nothing that we can't do when we work together. Together. Together as one. As one community. As one friendly. As New Yorkers. We will. Thank you. Over the past several months. And you just heard that from governor Andrew Cuomo and there in New York responding. To the outcome of a five month investigation. On behalf of the New York attorney general a five month investigation. The 179. Individuals. Including executives within his office all the way to a state trooper who was assigned to protect them. All females coming forward. In giving their accounts of sexual harassment. Multiple women talking about and want to groping kisses. Hugging inappropriate comments. By the governor of New York. You just heard his response the first time we have heard from him since this investigation began I'm gonna take you back to an exact quote as he started off. First I want you to know directly from me that I never touched anyone inappropriately. Or made inappropriate sexual advances so to every. Allegation that was made here with in this five month report the governor coming forward saying now that he has never. Ever touched anyone inappropriately. He goes on to say I'm 63 years old I have lived my entire adult life in public view. This is not just. Who I am on the phone with us now Dan Abrams chief legal analysts forests here. At ABC news working actually to get him on the phone -- give me a little di tale of this investigation that was done by attorney general New York. Letitia. James. Five months 179. Individuals. More than 74000. Pieces of evidence were talking about audio. Pictures. Tax. Emails. The attorney general going on to say. In a press conference. That all of those pieces of evidence proved a disturbing. And clear picture of sexual harassment by multiple women. Talking about and want to groping inappropriate touching kissing hugging. And comments made by the governor of New York now on the phone with us Dan Abrams chief legal analyst Boris here at ABC. I guess Dan that you've been following this sense of that press conference when Letitia. James came forward talking about this investigation that is now complete for the first time we are hearing from the governor saying in no way shape or form. Are any of those stories true any of those allegations. What stood out to you from what you just heard. Besides a bit of an interesting montage of numerous pictures the governor kissing all types of people saying look. This is just too I am this is my character this is not. Abnormal for me to show love and affection to people and everybody I meet. The so he has used an interest being strategy here with regard to the various allegations very good to be look at the report. There are a number of people who've made different kind of allegation. And what the governor's done if he had singled out a couple. To respond to them specifically. And then kind of more broadly responded to the ups. Right and so I think that you know the big challenge for him. It's going to be fit when he you know concede. You know he has a kid then and hugged in this and that it that. Doesn't answer the question. About the unwanted nature. All of the contacts and even if you take everything each day. At face value right let's assume it's true we secure the pictures he has done this before give out people you get peacefully about that certain she. When you look at it through a legal prism and we're talking about civil mostly. The question of whether it was on want to. Or not because eight kids to one person could be an assault to another and so it's very important to think about that. When a value waiting that legally but let's remember. That what the attorney general's report here. He's not quite be legal documents meaning it has been done by lawyers. There it she's been in how word. To do this you're beat the the attorney general of New York State. Bomb but if there would going to be any criminal action for example. He would have to come from local district attorney's if there was going to be any additional civil action. It would have to come from the people involved. And so you know this days a report that is being handed over to an assembly that is doing its own investigation. So the question now is what happens. And as the governor pointed out if it is going to get actually litigate it. That would have to be in a courtroom where they specific. Identifiable. Claimant and we'll see about a. OK so let's start with the emergencies session is going on right now with the assembly because we learned about an hour ago that that that's what's happening. So. Can days. Come together it Dan and force him. To resign or does he have to say I am going to step down let's start there how does the process go. Assembly vs the governor and that we can kind of unravel sort of the other issues to look forward. Two with regard to possible legal cases. So so forced resignation is really just another way of saying left. Because there's no good thing right in the ended you point out he would have to decide I'm going to step down. Clearly. He is not prepared to due to. And so it seems that the only way that would happen if if there was in an overwhelming number of votes. Q impeaching even then he might decide he could fight it go I think that that those who are. Hoping for any resignation. On the part of the governor are likely because. Right now looking forward to civil charges criminal charges. And how do we need to see a number of these individuals 179. Individuals were interviewed. Today it now have to come forward. And pursued charges and take legal action how does this unfold now from here with regard to. Actual charges being filed. Reckless remembered 179 or not accusers they're 179 witnesses. Who were call. Seemed that there are primarily a weapon or so. People making accusations. And he'll again that the weight it did and it's important to distinguish. Between sexual harassment and sexual assault and illegal Matt. Right as a legal matter sexual assault that the crime. I think legal they can also be subject Percival loss to all but it be legal matter. Sexual harassment. Is this something where it is a civil violation. And so that you result would be money damages and so the differences in deciding whether to bring criminal charges. That the government the district attorney. In deciding whether to bring civil action that would be an individual. But remember that there you know it's interesting that debt for a couple of these cases. There would have been statute of limitations issues but the governor in the in the wake of Colgate actually ended the the statute of limitations for all sorts of potential violations. Which might allow. Certain people Tuesday skills do. So eleven plaintiffs. Nine of them New York employees as you pointed out he addressed. Two individuals. What does that tell you the if if indeed he felt like he was completely. Clean here. Should he have addressed. All all eleven. Plaintiffs and the complaints put forward. For those children play that's all right there are you know within this institute still eight innings aid independent investigation not a civil lawsuit. What the governor would say that again you know should he have I mean look at the as a matter of if you're in the governor's camp right. He probably handled it the best way he could which is to address the ones that are the most significant and the one that he feels he needs to be most specific about. And then to be more general in responding to the rest. If you are one of these people getting the attorney general's office certain all this investigation. Your position is going to be well that explanation doesn't begin to do it. Still it really depends on what presume you're looking at this Peru when evaluating. What happened here it looked at and that the issue is that Hummer the allegations are more serious than others I mean that's a reality and so. But you know for the for the put it from the governor's perspective. It's probably. That's not to respond to some of the less serious allegations and I think you're gonna people sometimes get offended when knows about in the law. Sort of race. How serious systems but well you know it's still awful it's better up but in the law every day. We make decisions about Burke degree and second degree misdemeanors and felonies. I'm better and still I think that I think that that's kind of a valuation. Had to be done. In evaluating. The severity. Of the various allegations against the. Did they are berms so appreciated so much fire chief legal analyst here at ABC -- deter ski. Investigative reporter for us here at ABC he was there. Four at Letitia James press conference the New York attorney general. He also just listened to Andrew. And Cuomo's of the governor's response. To that investigation. First of all what stands out to you Erin we sort of talked about. What he has said in the past and that is he is pretty much. Denied. These allegations which is exactly what he did today. Even offered a bit of that of spin according to the attorney general in other circumstances. But he did as Dan pointed out only address. Two of the cases whereas the investigation reveals. More than that. With Charlotte Dennett he said that he was comparing her to a Stanley member who would suffered sexual abuse. As a high school student and thought he had learned lessons in dealing with that Stanley member that he could apply to Charlotte Dennett. Was genuinely concerned about her and said that any inappropriate. Touching as alleged. What was not meant that way that he was really trying to help and of an unnamed executive assistant. We need 168. Page report from the attorney general. Who said that the governor at one point reached under her blouse and grabbed her breasts the governor said that flatly did not happen. Other interactions and other gestures the governor said had been weaponized by the attorney general and her investigators. As he flatly seem to reject the entire premise of the investigation. Shocking much of it up to your politics and bias even showing pictures of him. She is seeing. Luminaries like Bill Clinton and Al Sharpton even the attorney general Letitia James herself trying to show that these are. Every day gestures for for Governor Cuomo not something that in his work should be weaponized. For the purposes of a report that that he believes is meant to taken down. So the assembly right now is meeting in an emergency session. Any insight to it to what is happening how long this could go and what this could mean for the governor with regard to impeachment with regard to. Encouraging him to step down what are the options here. We know the legislature has. In taking a look at a number of these allegations over the last several months on a parallel track with the attorney general's office. But the assembly very quickly convene. In an emergency session they did not know that the attorney general was going to make the announcement. Or portray the report the way she did today so they very quickly convened an emergency session we heard from the speaker of the assembly Carl he Steve. Who said that the conduct described in the report is not the conduct of someone fit to be governor of the state. But he did not go as far as to say that there should be impeachment proceedings or that the governor. Should be removed we've certainly you heard plenty of calls for his resignation or removal from other members of the state legislature. So it's. Very well possible cure that by the end of the day goes impeachment proceedings could formally begin. And one last quick question Aron if you don't mind because. It clearly I mean I'm not a lawyer and I'm just listening to what Letitia James laid out in the outcome of this five month investigation and then listening to the governor respond and talking with Dan Abrams about the legality of things here. It just so I understand. They talked to a 179. Individuals Dan made that clear that these are our witnesses but when we're talking about actual individuals. Who came forward and said. He sexually. Harassed me in one way or another heater says something to meet touched me inappropriately. They use the terminology eleven complaint says nine of whom New York employees. Is that correct is that is that is that how we refer to them. I think eleven complainants is probably the rest of the way nine of whom. Our our current or or former employees they're not showing this in any lawsuit at least not yet although it's very possible that some war or all of them could be. But it at this point there is no criminal exposure. For the governor just based on this report. Attorney general Letitia James was asked if she made any criminal referral and she said no that there was no criminal consequence. That that she believed the governor wooden door although it's possible. That at some stage. He prosecutor's office in New York State either here in Manhattan in Albany of the capital. Somewhere where many may be one of these alleged encounters occurred it's possible that a prosecutor's office. Could look at it for for possible criminal investigation but we're not we're not quite there yet here. Appreciate it caricatures he everything happening in real time appreciate your insight and your help I know you'll continue to stay on. This story with us appreciate you thanks Dan Abrams and also are airing cancers he getting us through the breaking news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.