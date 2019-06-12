CBP reverses course on mandatory facial recognition program

Customs currently permits U.S. citizens to voluntarily opt-in for the photographs.
The trump administration is dropping plans to require US citizens to have their base is scanned when they leave or enter the country. The department of homely and security now says the facial recognition process. Which foreign visitors face airports will not be expanded to include Americans officials were facing criticism from privacy advocates.

