Transcript for Dad allegedly staged his son's kidnapping

Next we're gonna go to to Marcus Moore in Texas there's an important story under way about what authorities are calling a stage kidnapping. A Marcus working tell us about that story. Well O Byron good morning to you this is a very bizarre case San Antonio police are looking for an eight month old child. Named Kean. What's interesting about this is police are saying that. His reported kidnapping was actually a a coverup. And police have released since surveillance video believe we have that Clinton plan if we do. And if you watch closely in the surveillance video that was recorded on Friday of last week UC AA woman casually walking up to a car is parked at a gas station she. Opens the door gets in the car. And then drives off. And the father Christopher that veal. Whose 34 years old told police that his car was stolen and he was also. According to the child's mother on the law on the phone with her and began yelling that his car had been. Stolen. But again Byron police are saying that. They do not believe that the car was stolen in fact they have found the vehicle. And they are alleging this morning that this was all part of a look coverup. Because of foul play but they are offering nor the but they are in an active search for this eight month old baby boy. Who again has been missing since since Friday to stay a bizarre case that we've been following here. For the past several days back. Bizarre indeed Marcus here reaction from the family out of the child or or the other people involved in this case. We we have heard reporting on. From the family from relatives including the father Christopher Davila who. Was a arrested and charged with a child endangerment he spoke from from jail. Saying that what happened simply is not right. We've also heard from the child's mother. Her name is Jasper Gonzales. And she talked of again about how she was on the phone with with. TJ's father. And and how desperate they are two find out where where he is. But again the police department is saying that this is not the way it appears. And and something else Byron it's interesting about this if you look at that video that we've been playing the surveillance video. The woman in the video according to police. Is the ball is the villas cousin. From her name is anti Torres. She has been taken into custody on a separate charts. But that as to the mystery of all of this Byron on what exactly is going on. But we have heard from the from relatives. And they are saying that they are you know trying to find out what happened. To this eight month old boy it's it's a very complicated. Case and certainly a head scratch here and if what police are saying is true that this is some type of cover up. At least to the question of why Byron but more importantly. Where is this eight month old child. Marcus Moore thank you sir very very much in Texas we'll talk she later.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.