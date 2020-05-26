Transcript for Damaging storms form Wisconsin to Texas

A flash flood warning is in effect for the Miami area after a wet and stormy holiday up to seven inches of rain flooded streets. Storms are also rolling through the middle of the country. You can see the system moving through Kansas and more storms are heading toward the Great Lakes. Looking at today's high temperatures summer like conditions across the map. Seventies and eighties in the northeast it could hit ninety's and parts of Ohio and Michigan and heat warnings are in effect from northern California. All the way to Arizona and 72 in the middle of the country.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.