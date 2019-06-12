Transcript for ‘This is a dark day’: Gov. DeSantis on naval base shooting

As a navy veteran. Anyone who serves in the navy knows that this is a special place naval air station Pensacola all these brave warriors who Wear the wings they come through here. For flight training comments so this is a dark day for Burberry great great place that negated that only strikes at the heart of the community here in northwest Florida. But throughout the navy died nationwide it really around the world because of so many people that have been involved in this basin one way or another. Problem and I know that the president. Has actively monitoring I'm in the White House and the thoughts and prayers go out. But everybody we at the state of Florida that party dispatched to support our department of emergency management. I'm a sense mental health coordinator to talk to any of the witnesses any of the victims the families and offer whatever support. They can get our department of children and families has set and I'm a mobile response team arrives at a hospital. We have fatalities we also have people who were wounded some flights Escambia deputies of like they're going to be OK some are still in surgery so we're praying. Hard for those folks. I think there's obviously going to be a lot of questions about. You know this individual being a foreign nationals being a part of the Saudi air force and then to be here training on our soil it to do this. And the FBI is working the DOD they're working within a deal either working with the skimpy at county sheriff's. I think answer those questions. One of the things that I talked to the president about his given that this was a foreign national in the employable foreign service is. And OB time to do this by but obviously they're the government of Saudi Arabia. Needs sued to make make things better for these victims and I think debate they're you know it dead here are given that this is one of their individuals. What I can tell you is. The response that we saw. From the data did deputies this Gambia county some of the active duty personnel responding to the scene. You'll hear more in depth the some of these stories as the days go on but I can tell you out lives were saved. Because of the response. People both in uniform for the navy in uniform with a CNB accounting. And down and so and one of the darkest days I think at the base's history. You still saw. Summon every breathing grid come out and even people who had been wounded themselves. Thinking about others and what can be done to save other.

