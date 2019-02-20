-
Now Playing: Flight declares emergency after lightning strike
-
Now Playing: Huge storm system set to deliver snow, ice to Northeast
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: Remains found of teen who may have been murder witness
-
Now Playing: NYPD officer slain by friendly fire to be laid to rest
-
Now Playing: W. Virginia teachers strike for second day
-
Now Playing: Nevada trooper narrowly avoids death in highway collision
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 20, 2019
-
Now Playing: Bears pay a visit to a house in Lake Tahoe
-
Now Playing: Officers mourn detective slain by friendly fire
-
Now Playing: West Virginia teachers strike enters day two
-
Now Playing: FBI probing if 'Empire' star played role in sending threatening letter
-
Now Playing: This day in history: March 1, 1993
-
Now Playing: Massive winter storm hits Virginia
-
Now Playing: Flights canceled due to winter storm
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Feb. 26, 1993
-
Now Playing: Arizona man rescued at Zion National Park after getting trapped in quicksand
-
Now Playing: Airlines to add gender options when booking trips
-
Now Playing: Man who survived blizzard diagnosed with cancer
-
Now Playing: Twitter's mindboggling debate involves bath towels