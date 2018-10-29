-
Now Playing: Mourners gather for an interfaith vigil for victims of synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: New storm to hit Midwest, Northeast with strong winds
-
Now Playing: Student shot at North Carolina school, another student in custody: Police
-
Now Playing: 9th child dies in New Jersey rehab facility at the center of viral outbreak
-
Now Playing: Bus swept away after attempting to drive through flood waters
-
Now Playing: Suspicious package found in Atlanta, addressed to CNN
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 29, 2018
-
Now Playing: Student shot dead at North Carolina high school: Officials
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Nov. 1, 2012
-
Now Playing: Same-sex couple carries same baby, calls experience 'priceless'
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 31, 2017
-
Now Playing: This day in history: Oct. 30, 2017
-
Now Playing: Gunman slaughters worshippers, suspect in custody
-
Now Playing: Florida man charged with sending suspected explosive devices through the mail
-
Now Playing: Equality in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: EXCLUSIVE: Mail bombing suspect seen on surveillance footage night before arrest
-
Now Playing: At least 8 dead in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: 'Multiple casualties' reported in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: 11 people killed in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
-
Now Playing: 'White supremacists' arrested over violent attacks at rallies