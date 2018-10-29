Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 30, 2017

Two former members of the trump campaign under house arrest at this hour. The former trump campaign chairman Paul metaphor today pleading not guilty after that twelve count indictment. Metaphor it helped orchestrate Donald Trump's convention. And his associate and former campaign aide Rick gates also indicted also pleading not guilty today. Tonight a third man an advisor to the campaign this time though pleading guilty. And now cooperating with the FB IA BC senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas tonight leading us off. Yeah and problem. On a blustery morning in Washington forward from campaign chairman Paul metaphors today. Surrendering to authorities and an FBI field office yeah. Around the same time his key associate Rick gates surrendering to. Gates with onetime deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump you see them together on stage at the Republican national Zemin who is both men now charged in this sweeping twelve count indictment. With conspiracy against the United States. Money laundering and failing to register as agents for a foreign government the FBI claims that they had been working for Ukrainian officials with ties to Russia. And that from approximately 2006 through at least 2016. They hid more than 75 million dollars from the overseas work in a number of foreign bank accounts. Feeling to pay taxes according to the indictment metaphor used the money to quote in doing a lavish lifestyle spending nearly a million dollars on antique rugs. And more than one point three million on fancy clothes not to mention expensive cars and luxury properties gates allegedly used some of the money for his kids' tuition. Today both men pleading not guilty. Man it was lawyer client. He was seeking to further democracy. And to help Ukraine come closer to the United States and EU metaphor has been in Bob Mueller is cross here for months. July the FBI raided his Virginia home armed with agents bursting into his bedroom after secretly sneaking in trump reacting. The time you know. They do that. Very seldom so I was surprised to see if there's pretty tough stuff. To wake him up perhaps his family's there I think that's pretty test them. It is five months working on the trump campaign manna fort orchestrated the convention. And denied he or Donald Trump had any ties to the Russians. Are there any ties between mr. trump you or your campaign and prove his regime. Though there are not that's absurd. In the those who face to it. Today's indictment does not allege men a fort colluded with Russia on behalf of the trump campaign but hours later. Perhaps even bigger bomb shale reporting directly to the question of collusion modest team announcing a guilty plea for more former trump campaign advisor. Named George happened Apple's app and apple as acknowledges he spoke with a professor with close ties to the Russian government according to court documents proper doppler says. The professor had told him about the Russians put sifting dirt. On then candidate Hillary Clinton and a form of thousands of emails he admits he initially lied to the FBI. In misrepresented those conversations. Happened obelisk was part of the campaign's foreign policy team. Trump praising them at the time in an interview with the Washington Post that bedevil us. Energy consultant. You can see them all at this national security meeting. Happened obelisk here just a few cease away from Donald Trump he told the investigators at that very meeting march 31 2016. He and formed a group he had connections that could help arrange a meeting between then candidate trump and President Putin who trump Putin meeting never happened. And in his plea happened jobless makes one thing clear. Several members of team trump knew he was talking with the Russians about helping the campaign he says at one point he was told by a campaign official. Great work. And here Thomas with a slot tonight from Washington and hear what to Paul man a four and repeats face if they're convicted. They were they could face up to twenty years in prison. Medical workers who was released ornate ten million dollar unsecured bond and was placed under house arrest he's expected back in court on Thursday gave it. Pierre Thomas leading us off on this Monday night Peter thank you shortly after the indictment of Paul man a fork and his associates president trump tweeting there is no collusion. But that was before news of a third man another trump advisor and this time and arrest months ago an indictment. At a guilty plea kept secret. Now comes word he's been cooperating with the FBI for weeks here's ABC's chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross tonight. It is the biggest break in the case yet the strongest evidence yet a possible collusion. With the details of how this prompt campaign advisor thirty year old George Papa doc who's worked with suspected Russian agents and then deny that to the FBI. As he did when he talk with a ABC news earlier this year. The special counsel revealed today that pop adopt Lewis pleaded guilty to charges of lying to the FBI on October 5 and has been secretly cooperating. It's very significant to have pay an official. With any major presidential campaign. Admitting. That there are working with though Russian government to hurt their opponent and admitting that they lied about that fact to cover it up. But the doppler store in the trunk campaigns NAFTA security team in march of 2016. Jewish. That bedevil us Donald Trump's now well known words of praise for action. But three days later Papa topless was in London. Meeting with his Russian connections including a woman he thought was Vladimir Putin's niece but turns out was not. According to the FBI the Russians told pop and up a list on April 26 they had dirt on Hillary Clinton. And thousands of emails long before they were made public. The day after that too little me out of trump gave his first foreign policy speech with an emphasis on Russia. I believe and easing of tensions and improved relations with Russia. From a position of strength owner only is possible absolutely per. Possible according to today's court filing pop adopt Louis as an unpaid advisor reported too four separate senior campaign managers are policy advisors trying to set up a meeting between trump and Putin. One told him great job and another road and email I would encourage you. Yet the president has repeatedly denied his campaign had any connection with anyone in Russia including this exchange with a ABC's Sicilian day. You or anyone in your campaign had any contact with Russia leading up to or during that may not. None at all. And Brian Ross with us now on Brian pretty reports -- the puppet awful as reported before different senior campaign managers about his contacts with the Russians and according to the indictment. That we all got her hands on today one campaign supervisor added great work. When he learned of those conversations we have any idea who these four senior advisors -- David they're not named in the court filings but if they lied about the Russian contacts they too like other vocalists will face criminal charges in about this development that he's now been cooperating these last several weeks with the FBI what is cooperating mean would we see a wiretap brother techniques they usually use full extent of practicing for the FBI whenever they get someone like this is an alleged conspiracy to secretly cooperate to heaven engage others and even Wear a secret recording device a liar. We don't know if that happened here but it would hardly be unusual if that's all right Brian Ross in your team mark thanks to you.

