Transcript for This day in history: Oct. 31, 2017

A pick up truck turning down a pedestrian path for runners walkers vice lists. And it appears that driver was aiming right for them. Authorities were really get suspect in a rented pickup truck made a deliberate turn onto that path it is the deadliest attack since nine elevenths. At least eight dead many more injured the driver running people over Chris Papp about a mile long before he ended. The crime scene stretching several blocks. We know the driver almost made it to ground zero smashing into a school bus in the and several children injured two. This evening images of the suspect leaving the truck holding fake guns police shooting him but forty say he was reportedly shouting other locked bar. And tonight this picture of the suspect. Obtained by ABC news. He is in custody at this soured ABC's jubilee is leads us off from the scene. Tonight terror in downtown Manhattan this man accused of turning a truck. Into a deadly weapon. We don't look at it and the Mets gasoline situation. Here. It's. 3 o'clock PM a white truck plowing into pedestrians killing at least eight. Eyewitnesses saying. The driver turned with purpose and mode through popular bike path used by millions getting more pedestrians and cyclists slamming into cars and crumbling bikes. At least fifteen more injured as he barreled through roughly three quarters of a mile his truck stopping after colliding with a school bus just blocks from the World Trade Center memorial. Kept going all the way down bulls beat in. Again electing water would like 910 gunshot. This cell phone video showing the driver limping after getting out of the truck its front and completely smashed he's holding what turned out to be to fake guns. Sources telling ABC news he shouted our law bar an officer then shot him in the abdomen. Tonight he is now in custody police say he's a 29 year old of Middle Eastern descent this tearful mother saying the attacker appointed one of his guns and her daughter. He's just that I saw the man. But the guns. He pointed a gun ME. He's already. We have to go get my job. Hundreds of police immediately swarmed the scene shutting down parts of lower Manhattan. A nearby school going into lockdown chaos and confusion in the streets at first reports that it was a road regions but then authorities calling it an act of terror. He NYPD already on high alert for truck attack. So we have been tested before as a city very near the site of today's tragedy and it. New Yorkers do not give in in the face. Of these kinds of actions. NG of the news joins us live tonight at the scene of this deadly attack in GO this began to unfold just after three this afternoon we know several schools right there are just letting out. Parents and their children hearing to chaos the gun shots but at this hour it's believed those gunshots. Were from police aimed at the suspect correct. That's right David because we're told that he was carrying fake guns but this was incredibly dangerous situation so many kids were already on these streets they were going home from school we have three schools David just within these two blocks. You need is leading us off tonight you thank you.

