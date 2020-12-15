Transcript for Day 2 of Pfizer coronavirus vaccinations across the country

Now to the corona virus vaccine we're hearing from some of the first people to get the shots. And we're learning more about the next vaccine up for approval. This morning another big step forward in the fight against cove it in just hours the FDA is set to release details on the safety and effectiveness of Madieu does vaccine. It feels very serial. We've come a long way and twelve month. The 35 year old scientists who led the drug maker's effort says the finish line is in sight to be on the edge of potential emergency authorization and knowing that those docents very soon and people's arms. It's just incredible. Operation warp speed says it's ready to ship six million doses of me during his vaccine. Once given emergency use approval which could calm after hearing this Thursday distribution is expected to follow the same timeline as Pfizer's. Health care workers started getting that vaccine yesterday a critical care nurse in New York was among the first. I've seen first hand he is suffering. The pain that acts and how tirelessly my team has been working in. So I'm just really happy that we have a vaccine. That would provide some relief. And that would put them and to this pandemic. Also rolling up his sleeve acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller and that's the I'll come at her call. President trump halted plans to give early doses to high ranking White House staffers. But on Monday Press Secretary Caylee Mac and then he said personnel in the situation room and certain members of congress. Will get early access one thing their remains unclear about the vaccine. Is how long the protection lasts the FDA says the vaccine probably offers 46 months of protection doctor Ed that he thought he says we won't know for sure. For another year. We should know. By the end of 20/20 one as we go into twenty excuse me get ready and that's when he 21. As we go into 20/20 two what the durability is and whether or not we're dealing with something that needs to be re boost at every year. Shops will be given out at nursing homes in the coming days and by the end of January 50 million Americans. Are expected to be vaccinated with wider access in March.

