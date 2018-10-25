Transcript for DC mansion murderer convicted

I'm outside superior court in downtown Washington we have received diverted from the mansion murder trial adjourned weeks was found guilty on all too many counts against him. And this really marks the ends of the three year saga for the nation's capital. I began when three members of the wealthy civil war Stanley as well as their housekeeper were found murdered inside their matching an upscale neighborhood. It's not a house was set on fire. But miraculously. Ate pizza crust was recovered from the scene and they had DNA and that T name matched to Deron Williams. Who has been on trial here the past seven weeks and now the results of this afternoon is he guilty verdict. The family of the victims were in the front row they were visibly emotional as a bird flu spreads. Hands didn't really just move culminates a brutal three years for them as insults and see justice done in this case. The next step up his sentencing will take place on February 1. I'm Mike rep clear in Washington DC and you're watching ABC news life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.