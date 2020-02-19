2 dead after car falls off ferry, police say

More
Two people are dead after their car fell off a ferry and plunged into the waters between Florida's Miami Beach and Fisher Island.
1:00 | 02/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 dead after car falls off ferry, police say
Yeah. OK. I. Yeah. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Two people are dead after their car fell off a ferry and plunged into the waters between Florida's Miami Beach and Fisher Island.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69067585","title":"2 dead after car falls off ferry, police say","url":"/US/video/dead-car-falls-off-ferry-police-69067585"}