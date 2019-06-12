Transcript for 4 dead including suspect after active shooter incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola

Good morning everyone I'm scam me county sheriff David Morgan. Approximately 6:51 this morning the call went out to the Stanley county sheriff's office central dispatch that. There was an active shooter on naval air station Pensacola. We had two units immediately respond you know many to come behind a course. While we would love to do a full disclosure with you this morning about everything that we are aware of quite obviously we cannot do that. There are things that we are now in the investigative process. That are required to be held back by not just these can be county sheriff's office but our lead federal agencies which of course of the FBI and the ATF. And the associated federal partners that we have and the US attorney's office is also present. As the mayor said I want to assure our community that the the threat has been negated. Our community a secure at this time we have no reason to believe. Or are we looking for any additional shooters within Escambia county. Not just within the parameters of NAS Pensacola. I would tell you this strikes home particularly hard for me is a retired military member. Walking through the crime scene was like being on the set of the movie. And is the mayor eloquently put you just don't expect this to happen at home. This doesn't happen Escambia county it doesn't happen in Pensacola. It doesn't happen to our friends and neighbors who are members of the United States navy. But it did pass. And so for now we're here to pick up the pieces we have two officers it is can be county sheriff's office in the initial response. That negated the threat there now in a local hospital. We expect them to fully recover. It was a member of the Escambia county sheriff's office that did negate the threat we'll share that with you it was one of our officers that did that. Is the captain said we have today her excuse me as of right now we do have four deceased. An approximate eight total that includes the ones that a deceased by the way that are that are injured. The crime scene processing continues under the auspices of the FBI and the ATF. We are lending all local assistance that we have to this effort. Everything from command buses to you know crime scene. Tex if they are so needed.

