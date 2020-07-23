1 dead, another injured in mall shooting in Missouri

More
Police believe the shooting happened after a dispute between two groups at the mall.
0:39 | 07/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, another injured in mall shooting in Missouri

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:39","description":"Police believe the shooting happened after a dispute between two groups at the mall.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71950976","title":"1 dead, another injured in mall shooting in Missouri","url":"/US/video/dead-injured-mall-shooting-missouri-71950976"}