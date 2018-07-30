Transcript for 3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting; killers on the loose

Tonight a manhunt is underway after last night's shooting Rampage left three dead. And seven others wounded two gun one with a rifle lighting up is warm and strip mall with a cascade of bullets this hack. I mean this. Far indiscriminately and talk quell. Shooting people killing three. That's that's personal police say the men sprayed bullets into a large group outside a strip mall in the Big Easy known as Malone. Police believe one victim may have been the target. We believe that they actually. Stole over one of the individuals. All in far multiple rounds this is very violent very elicits very intentional. The New Orleans Police Department has not identified suspects discuss potential gang ties or release victims' names those victims included men. And women police say the gunman fled on foot. Wearing hooded sweat shirts the shooting happened not far away from the home. Of mailer twig Cantrell she called the violet unacceptable adding. On behalf of the Citi we are disgusted we are infuriated in we have had more than enough. Tonight authorities are asking for the community's help. And for good judgment and by no means does anyone think that he did take matters into their own hands Zachary quiche ABC news New York.

