1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse, officials say

More
At least a dozen police officers surrounded the Fayette County district court.
0:33 | 09/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse, officials say
And amp. M. And ten time. And third. Penn pain and anger. And third.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57942444,"title":"1 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Pennsylvania courthouse, officials say","duration":"0:33","description":"At least a dozen police officers surrounded the Fayette County district court.","url":"/US/video/dead-injured-shooting-pennsylvania-courthouse-officials-57942444","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.