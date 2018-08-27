3 dead in Jacksonville esports shooting

Two people were killed, and at least another 11 injured in a mass shooting that erupted at a Madden NFL esports tournament in a popular area of Jacksonville, Florida, sheriff's officials said.
2:58 | 08/27/18

