Now Playing: 3 dead after massive, 'unforgettable' snowstorm pummels North Carolina: Governor

Now Playing: Winter weather continues to pummel the South

Now Playing: 'Nazi-themed' posters found on SUNY Purchase campus, police say

Now Playing: Search intensifies for missing Colorado mom

Now Playing: Teen fatally struck by ambulette was no accident, police say

Now Playing: Husband of woman killed in Turks and Caicos desperate for answers

Now Playing: Charges dropped against mother who had baby yanked from her by police

Now Playing: Boy raises money to buy best friend's gravestone after cancer fight

Now Playing: Woman gets ring back 9 years after flushing it down the toilet

Now Playing: News headlines today: Dec. 11, 2018

Now Playing: Instagram unveils it's first-ever gift guide, sourced from users

Now Playing: New York firefighter killed in suspected road-rage incident, police say

Now Playing: New clues in the search for missing Colorado mom

Now Playing: Hero officer rescues kids from burning building

Now Playing: LeBron and Wade square off for last time

Now Playing: Controversy surrounds sentencing of Baylor student accused of rape

Now Playing: NYPD under fire over video showing cops prying baby from mother's arms

Now Playing: Delta bans emotional support animals on long-haul flights

Now Playing: Ohio woman accused of planning mass murder at bar