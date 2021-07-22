Transcript for 1 dead, 3 missing in Colorado flash flood: Sheriff

Monsoon storms have triggered flash flood warnings and watches for much of the west in northern Colorado. The rain swollen up to Andre river pushed through an area scarred by last year's wildfires. Flooding and mudslides have demolished at least five homes and uprooted dozens of charred trees. Emergency crews have recovered the body of a woman. And at least three people are still missing. It areas of the west not swamped by floods are on fire right now at least 78 wildfires are burning in thirteen states and forecasters warn thunderstorms combined with dry windy conditions will likely start and spark more fires over the next few days. Pacific gas and electric says he will buried 101000 miles of power lines in order to prevent them from starting wildfires across drought stricken areas the project. Could cost as much as thirty billion dollars.

