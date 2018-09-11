Transcript for 5 dead after Northern California wildfire engulfs vehicles, officials say

Overnight a fast moving wildfire and we're. California it's moving inside. Rating by winds in excess of fifty miles per hour his so called. Camp fire for his part the equivalent of CE faulty and minute forcing the evacuation of tire town. Residents rescued from their hold people abandoning their cars on club road. Dozens of evacuated from this hospital where at least one building was consumed by flames after reports that some people were trapped in the hospital's basement. Or people. New video this morning showing the out of control inferno burning home after home. We lost everything and trailers all our belongings. And our anger and not just trying to save everybody else's stuff this fire NATO swirling amid a scorched part of Butte county. The fire chief they're telling the Associated Press near 1000. Buildings could be damaged or destroyed in the town of paradise alone are will car is there. Markers have been doing everything they can't but they ran into read liked. Warning conditions throughout the day that means that means winds were incredibly high there is that low humidity. And the year are bone dry conditions out here this is pretty much ate corporate combination. Where the fire conditions and that's what you say this community. Has burned to the ground pretty much everything it's got. This picture showing a McDonald's before the fire and after are. Nothing left but the sign. These horses set free but left behind to find their own way out. Marcy Gonzales ABC news New York.

