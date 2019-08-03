Transcript for Deadly, historic avalanches wreak havoc in Colorado

Now to Colorado which is also struggling with their fair share of some weather disasters an avalanche is ABC's Clayton send Dallas there. And Lana that's right we have just had tremendous amounts of snow here in the Colorado Rockies over the last week or so aunt. It's really been causing a lot of problems on the roadways you know normally think of avalanche is is causing problems for skiers and snowboarders and back country regions but right now. It is everywhere if you look at the avalanche warning map you're seeing. Bright flashing areas of red and even black which is the most extreme most dangerous level of avalanche. That is out there we saw a series of avalanche is here yesterday one out near copper mountain actually. Broke through a natural gas line another one came down on a highway and trapped several cars one car was actually flipped over. Responders got out there and were able to get people out of their cars luckily. Nobody was hurt but. They are seeing avalanche forecasters are seeing apple inches. Make a ones and be bigger than they have seen in decades there's one particular one that hasn't. Then as big that they triggered the evident that. Hasn't been as big since 1957. So it's really they're seeing unprecedented. Conditions out here right now and they've recorded more than 2000 avalanche is this season alone so that just gives you an idea of of the risk in the danger out there right now in I mean normally snow is great for the mountains but it there's been so much of it that even one ski area Arapahoe Basin has had to shut down. This is very serious nineteen people have been killed in avalanche is the season so far in the US and that is why. Avalanche forecasters are warning people to be very careful stay out of avalanche territory. Until. Conditions are such that the avalanche the snow itself can just settle in stabilizing element lot of. Stay safe out there Clayton.

