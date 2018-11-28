Transcript for Deadly Indiana house fire

I'm Stephanie weighed in Logan sporting Indiana where several people are still unaccounted for after a home caught fire early this morning now some of which are reported to be children so far and officials have recovered one and it don't mean are anticipating to find more now when deputies first arrived on scene here they say they climbed onto the roof it broke the windows you get inside. But the flames were just chew intends neighbors also tried to help change due whatever they could to get people out one man and one woman were able to make it out safely and were hospitalized and right now the Indiana fire marshal's office has assigned. Three investigators to this site they also deployed. Two cadaver dogs to help with the investigation. The fire started just before 2 AM this morning in the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Cass county sheriff's office says information that two survivors are able to provide will be critical in finding out what happened here this morning as crews continue to recover victims and we'll keep you updated I'm Stephanie waiting Cass County Indiana you're washing ABC news line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.