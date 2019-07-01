Transcript for Deadly shooting spree

Jason Dalton today pled guilty to killing six people and attempting to kill two others in February of two when he sixteen and while this is not something that any of us expected. Dalton's hold the judge right before he pled guilty that this is something that he is wanted for a very long ties. And the feelings of those victims were in court today and there were a lot of tears and relief. In that courtroom hallway today Dalton admitted to shooting and killing Mary Jo Knight Mary blue night Barbara hot soaring Judy brown. In Richard entire list met he also pledged to shooting and attempting to kill T on the Brothers and teenager Abigail crop. Not just last week Dalton's attorney. Withdrew the insanity pleaded they had initially planned on using it he told the judge today that they went through that because Dalton did not actually meet the legal requirement. For an insanity plea and we just spoke with songs attorney again and he said that he believes that dawn was influenced largely by his family that he did not want to put. Through this trial. In Kalamazoo I'm and a necklace you're watching ABC news.

