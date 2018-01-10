Transcript for Deadly tsunami strikes Indonesia

Now let's go over to Indonesia where that the country has been hit yet again by another major earthquake and soon nominee this time. Ravaging several major cities more than 800 people are dead and that death toll is expected to rise. Our own James long mean is there on the ground with the latest James. How did this happen and of power these rescue efforts going now. Well Diane the earthquake hit just off the island of sent away see it's about 900 miles from where I am now to major and Indonesia as the northeast if it. And it hit pretty chalet just out to sea and it course it was a seven point five magnitude earthquake. Causing buildings to full of things that one would expect. In a major great got Kohl's enormous amount of destruction as it was but then. It was followed very quickly by a tsunami at twenty foot wave of water hitting pulse of the coast that. We understand that many people living on the outside the audience went away and it wave was coming to them. We're hearing reports of that was possibly a a festival going on on the beach that and and they would have been hit. Without what are they came in some of the pictures are absolutely extraordinary and you can imagine. In this part of the world. Some of the buildings on particularly well bill as you say. 800 people or so I've confronted dive that number is almost certainly got a rise today we still Perry's distressing images of I trenches being dog is mass graves four those who have lost their lives now body bags being lined up. In the street and the situation on so lazy in the north particularly pounding the town that about 230000 people is absolutely dire. No power no electricity. Fuel low food water all of these things people that in desperate need all of my airing. Reports of looting because of that even a plane that have been going from here into cult some of them have been haven't been able to land at Palo apple. Such is the level of destruction but will say because. Of people coming onto the runway and expecting. Expecting food and of the necessity that they needs that people are worried about people getting. Multi it is really horrific situation in Paoli totally console might be to get them it is going to be difficult for us well. Of those images coming out of the area are just heartbreaking and Jay Leno she's at that allowed people to know. The wave was coming they do have warning system for this kind of thing in the area so what happened with that. Get us right off the till 2000 full tsunami a very sophisticated. Tsunami warning system and its season in the Pacific. I'm but it seems that a lot of confusion here about what exactly took place. A spokesperson for the national is off to my mitigation agency said. None of them will bullies used to detect. Tidal movement. Have been operating since 2012. In a particular area. I'm and so people on the islands on the outside Meno of hides and any warnings the sirens themselves as well. Possibly not liking on the beach and might be that the F quake knocked out some of the power but either way I think of ours is gonna have a lot of questions to on set but for the moment. The focus of course is going to be on finding. Those who are still trapped on the building on the on the buildings under the law that rubble on the law but terrific debris that we've been seeing so much so stuff today. Here's hoping they can make some speedy rescues there James Longley from Indonesia James thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.