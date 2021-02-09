Transcript for Death toll rises in Northeast after Ida’s devastating flash flooding, tornadoes

Everyone I'm devastating even watching officials in New York increasing officials in New Jersey providing an update. On the storm damage from remnants of Ida a New York governor Kathy Hochul is now stressing that New York streets are vulnerable. To rising floodwaters she says we've never seen flooding like this before but we should expect to. Going for lowered. And she's calling on improving training systems and other infrastructure improvements to do that. Currently subway and rail systems are still not fully functioning but Hochul says the president president Biden has offered the State of New York any assistance needed. And governor Hochul says she will take him up on that. The governors also promising assistance to families and businesses affected. Throughout the State of New York meanwhile new Jersey's governor Phil Murphy says he is requesting a major disaster declaration for his state. He says residents and businesses have been severely impacted so many. Just getting back on their feet from the pandemic. New Jersey transit is still the governor says quote a working progress both for trains and buses. And the same goes for road closures I want to bring in. I'm sorry we're gonna go to Dan Lieberman for a quick debrief we'll be right there and. New York city's Central Park floods last night have stranded vehicles over here this is typically a very busy road that connects New York city's east and west side. But cars were brought to a standstill as many inches of rain three point 15 inches of rain in just one hour last night. Cause these vehicles to start to fly this mean your hiding his vehicle was stranded you can see inside Heidi water. Brought up near to the top of the car leaves on your steering wheel. Your car potentially. Not salvageable at this point right Heidi. Not thought to thought. Happened last night after I dropped my resonates with his foot job from the I thought navies have accident is suddenly. The water was coming up up up front often not the knicks though cars come on and not my ability to survive his ties. I set out you can see I opened the Dorset southern not the want to come up my niece. A because he might cause flooding to I cannot help at these will all of this fact the somebody can help you. And on track to call nine Myanmar also no connection dungy. And hi you've been waiting since 7 AM this morning for a tow truck there's no police here there's no tow trucks here he's cartridges stranded it's a sign of just how overwhelmed officials are in the aftermath of this storm. With record flooding. Tragically we've heard about at least fourteen people who lost their lives between new York and New Jersey. Ruled that study ABC's Dan Lieberman in Central Park saying thank you for that Dan. I must bring in new Jersey's Gloucester county administrator Chad burner for more on this. Chad thanks for being here and -- busy time for you tell me what's it like there in Gloucester county right now. It's a lot of work being done the residents are concerned goes out we know them earlier today in the council will Noonan Miette Stewart Harrison. A lot of crews on the ground there's a lot of downed wires trees owns. What are buddies. Could be. A. So how long do you think it'll take I mean you're talking days for immediate recovery how long do you think they'll take for a long term recovery from this damage. It could be week's news a lot of lot of property damage. That we seem enamored trends in the area that state or are they can footage tens and tens of millions of dollars in damage. Property fortunately there is no loss of money order. Many injuries. What you do which is a positive but good city they reason Mann's work in FEMA reimbursements. Shorts and there's. Glad to hear no loss of life in your county and fortunately not the case for the state. We we know of a few deaths in New Jersey already five in Elizabeth, New Jersey alone and we just heard. From the New York police chief saying they have found yet another person. Dead in the State of New York how surprised are you by how quickly. This storm came in how quickly these waters came in and in some case is how quickly. They went out we're seeing areas that had waist high water just hours ago the water is now nowhere to be seen but the damage sure is. Right buried there including that it doesn't happen happen in 2000 genes admirably straight line winds. But very quickly look outside today is a beautiful day like dock never. What does that do from an emergency stamp on when you're trying to get the message out to people how difficult is it. To convince people. This is serious you have to stay home get out of your car at setter 112. Everything looks fine and the next second your cars full of water. It is very little boat but fortunately it particularly alert system worked very well in this case. I know I was driving whom were meeting at 613 and but friends blown off the radio straw. And asked well I'll start to happen and I think a lot of people were forewarned and they're worth it did the right thing fortunately in it so. Took it seriously. In 2013. Shook everybody up. And are counting went mystery on Wednesday at some artwork or NATO and as devastating our. Damages well. I think people more intended and anything media and communications through the media brewer who are networked systems are emergency response. Seem to work really well in the sense that thankfully. A lot of lives. And you know the flooding is getting a lot of attention this morning just because it affected such a broad area but as you mentioned there were also several tornadoes. That's touched down as part of this storm I know that you saw some tornado activity right near your area tell us a little bit about that. Yeah there is you know. That place touchdown and a lot of different areas as a concealment in the film you're showing now and what I saw a dagger lot of house mean. I don't even have a little number put out there I've seen was probably offered only thirty. Some totally on some partially lawn. Some stoic trees overhang in danger situations. But it it was really devastating. Very very very spirit we're. And I also want to bring in ABC news senior investigator reporter Aaron feature ski into this conversation that. So Aaron when we heard from officials in New York as well just a few minutes ago what do you make. Of what you're seeing and hearing around new York and what you heard from the city and state leaders there. Well I think most importantly Diane we got an update from mattered of Lazio's saying that nine people had been killed in New York City due to the historic flooding. Many of them had been. Found dead in their homes in Queens we know of hundreds of rescues carried out by firefighters and police officers throughout the night. From pulling people lot of us submerged cars on the streets to. Pulling people lot of inundated subway stations as the water. Just gushed into the subway stations for some who experienced this it was worse than hurricane sandy. And I was struck to buy something that we've heard from governor Kathy Hochul. Who said it wasn't just the coastal areas that were hit this time but rather. People who live away from the water in Staten Island and queens and the Bronx and in Brooklyn. And who streets were simply inundated she said that she would be looking at status a priority going forward. Drainage improvements she said would be something of a priority. And so days after item made landfall in southeastern Louisiana it wreaks Havoc. On on New York City in the subways or commuter trains. Getting around it's very very difficult today. Check one of the things we also heard premier city mayor bill to blah Zito is that quote the projections. Keep failing us. Essentially saying that they didn't get enough warning were the warning they got was not. Sufficient are not accurate but meteorologists are saying we did forecast this we did warn about this so where do you think the disconnect us. I think yes harming your new look and back when things I think what we're they were trying to say is that. The amount of water per minute or proceed is overwhelming and probably almost every system would bell net the eighties. You know and LSU in the waters calling it at that read here's there's no way. To do anything in his. You know you'll that in the air map when. I do agree that there's a lot of drainage issues they're not only New Jersey and only in New York in. Around the nation. That needs to be addressed. Immediately in no Rea and keep your about the infrastructure money that I'm what you great it is the of those concerns. Unfortunately and we situations. You know. Gotta gotta reactors as best you can in. Not in New York seem to make. Any judgments on that but. My that was my impression with some news it's. Aaron day New York leaders did take the opportunity in many of them to talk about not only climate change but the need to pass. The infrastructure build lists several bills before congress so what is the latest on the status. In terms of infrastructure. And efforts both on the local and federal level. Well I think when people have just been impacted by something that officials believe could be improved. Fight fight forthcoming legislation it's certainly politically expedient. Took to bring it up and we heard at the very same briefing with the mayor and the governor. Congressman Gregory Meeks of queens and and senator Chuck Schumer the majority leader. Pushing they're they're they're infrastructure infrastructure package. But I have to say. Listening to politicians to talk about what improvements could be made after the fact is it is certainly encouraging but in the immediate term. You still have warnings that they don't aspire. More burn number a couple of hours for people to stay away from flooded streets. The subways are still not fully functioning neither are the commuter. Land lines out of the city in two that the northern. And an eastern suburbs you still have a number of rescues that are taking place in the and is still no real tally other than the nine dead. Of the full scope of of what went on. So certainly it's politically expedient. But I think people are still hit it band and would be anxious for for any improvements in in Korean agent in clearing storm drains. And in making sure that the you know the water has somewhere to go if that's. Going to be accomplished through an infrastructure bill. I'm sure people can in the height of this storm would certainly. Would certainly supported you know what happens in Washington. There's often a disconnect. As Chad what's your message to people watching right now how can help. And I think the first thing is. It'll patient or brokers and out there and do they need to do they RB. The experts in the professionals you know you. There's downed wires don't go nearly immunity to be going to be have no power in your neighborhood you never know. Appear little patient. Important things you are murdered users senator. Will get on and immediately and you know we're out there and in community in. Slash. The opportunity these unfortunate I'm be out there all of the residents reassure them that they Bannon that they need to hear that. Someone's there someone's listened to him in. In this open Atlantic communication the more community and give updates. The better it is. Our senior investigative reporter Aaron your ski Gloucester county administrator Chad Brown every priest your time today gentlemen thank you. Thank you thank you Diane and Debbie PBI's chat for Delhi has more from Center City Philadelphia right near the vine street expressway hi Chad. We're here at 22 in buying and just look at it the water seemingly going nowhere. You have trees debris you have to assume that that is clogging drains below the water making the receiving of this. Very difficult a major problem here you know we're talking about this Google cresting at a record high. But a major problem why were seen so much flood water here on the vine street expressway is because Penn dot officials tell me. Data pumping station right here. At 22 buying failed to it broke so it's not able to pump that water out of here underground and get off the roadway Soes. Officials now simply have to wait. Until this water recedes win that will happen officials can't tell me we also don't know how far it goes down here. When you go down the vine street expressway how far the flood water goes. But will be keeping an eye on that but you know I gotta tell you officials want people if he can come into the city do not is congested here. Roads are flooded everywhere they want people to stay away you know we are coming down here. Eastbound. Schuylkill expressway it shut down its big spring garden traffic is getting up there in the art museum area in West Philadelphia he can't go any further. Com and pentagon officials tell me over sixty roads Penn dot rose. We're close the five county region as of 9 AM again 76 shut down a spring garden. You also have to wonder if you take a look over here in the left. Yet set up of made in America what's gonna happen to that concert. This weekend you know that is creating problems as well you know people are knocking ideally get down here. So you have to wonder what happens with that concert making this cleanup. Making traveling here in Center City much more difficult when I wanna take over here and you see people they're showing up. All over the place look at this flooding. And this is massive how or even that a negotiated. At Greenspan and limiting your sense began when he patents Alan name until appears not have you ever seen anything like this parent never I slid down your hard easy and Tina A gets left behind their back to having here at accent he sank and never seen anything like that when you take a look out there wouldn't what are you thinking. On this round and so it's pretty need I think plague it's totally impassable and news and yes. I mean it should know what it looks like normally it's really really bizarre. Thank you so much for talking with us appreciate it so that it Otis. You know win this is going to recede. We know we can tell us right now I mean it we haven't seen a move much in the question is as this who pull. Crested towers this gonna continue to rise here in this area again a major problem pumping station here a 22 buying. Failed it broke. Water has not been able to be pumped out a here. So officials simply going to wait and see what happens see how quickly. The Watergate get out of here ME look all that debris I mean you're talking about trees you're talking about leisure talked about water bottles and other job. They have to be clogging those trains underneath these floodwaters bomb also win this water finally finally. Gets out of here. Then you have the other process of cleaning the roadway officials will have to check the road beds make sure no other road has been damaged. They'll have to have a tree contractors come in here remove some of the trees. Then you have to wonder about somebody's overpasses. And those are a major concern for ten die once these flood that the flooding gets out of here about the check. Overpass is the lead to check bridges so this is going to be a major cleanup. And a lot of uncertainty surrounding it were hoping to learn more information the mayor mayor Jim Kinney is expected to hold a press conference here about fifteen minutes. We're expect to learn more about the yes state of the city. In doubt we'll have of course more of that information later editions of action news for now chapter Delhi live on the vine street expressway back to you guys. Hi Debbie PDI's chat for Delhi we appreciate it Chad thank you she and we're also following the fallout after the Supreme Court overnight rejected a request to block the new Texas law banning abortions in the state. As early as six weeks into pregnancy. A six weeks is before many women know their paragon of before almost all abortions usually take place. The law also incentivizes individuals to file lawsuits against anyone who helps a woman. Obtain an illegal abortion offering a monetary reward to plaintiffs who win. Rachel Scott has the latest from Austin. Overnight. A bitterly divided Supreme Court breaking its silence and a five to four decision refusing to block a new Texas law that bans nearly all abortions in the state Chief Justice John Roberts breaking from the conservative majority on the bench. Joining the liberal justices dissenting the move calling the Texas flop not only unusual but unprecedented. Across the state protesters called on the High Court to step in and stop the van. And but in an unsigned opinion the conservative majority set the abortion providers to challenge the law. Did not address complex and novel procedural questions and so as of today in Texas the law stands a position they not perform an abortion at the fetal heartbeat is detected. Which could be as early as six weeks into pregnancy and before some women even know they are pregnant and there are no exceptions for rape or incest only for medical emergencies justice Sonia Sotomayor writing in her dissent. The court order is stunning writing presented with a flagrantly unconstitutional. Law in junior to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights a majority of justices have opted. The theory they're heads in the sand. Our thanks to Rachel Scott for that report let's go to senior watching to reporter Devin Dwyer. For more on the Supreme Court decision in DeVon what kind of a real impact is this ban having. Its first days in how are people bear and Texas reacting to it. Have very significant impact Diane as you can imagine across the state of Texas this morning. And 90% of abortions that would have been reported and perform just a few days ago. Are not happening only about 10% of what the clinics in that state they're typically provide before six weeks about six weeks of pregnancy are going forward I talked. To a number of clinics yesterday whole women's health operates four clinics Planned Parenthood about 24 women's health centers across the state of Texas. They're open for business they are seen patients physicians are there they're offering guidance Alter sounds. I bet at this point Diane. Most women in the state of Texas who need abortion services cannot get them so the second most populous state in the country is ritual reported there. Abortion is all but banned Diane. And the supreme court's unsigned order it says that this is quote not based on any conclusion about constitutionality. Of the law this decision really hinged. On the wave this law is enforced it depends on citizens. To enforce a law rather than the state enforcing the law why I was that song. Horton here get tickets step back just for a second what was actually before the Supreme Court here was a request. For an injunction to temporarily block. At texas' law from taking effect so they weren't looking at the merits of the case they weren't asked to weigh both sides it didn't hear arguments they didn't even hear an appeal. They were simply asked for a temporary injunction. And what led to abortion providers in Texas Diane asked for was an injunction against the state attorney general. State courts other officials in Texas and what the five conservatives said last night conservative justices in the Supreme Court is they said. Basically a procedural grounds this whole request for an injunction is misguided. And that is because as you mentioned state officials in Texas don't enforce this slot it's everyday citizens. And so the conservative majority said there's sort of a problem here with this request it doesn't really work. And by the way there's no precedent for us to enjoin an entire state court system we don't do that in the federal government. I'm so that was their argument in in why they declined to issue a temporary ban now that said. I don't legal case here on the merits is moving forward it's happening in the fifth circuit. It just will take some time and during that time period weeks and months abortion will effectively remain banned in that statement. How could it someone else requests another injunction based on different terms. Yes exactly and that's what advocates for these abortion providers are talking about their. Evaluating their options the lead attorney in this case told me yesterday they are not giving up their going to fight this in court. I'm but as you know these court battles take time they take nadir there's a lot of legal process there's hearings there's briefings there's filings. All those sorts of things so. This won't be a quick fix but the fight does continue so it's not over in Texas. And I would not be surprised if at the end of the day if this does reach the merits that a court were pretty easily. Put this law on hold it's just. What sort of vehicle. You know will will will get to the court that will do that. And this is as we've been talking about the past couple days Diane this is exactly what those Texas legislators wanted to do this was why they designed the law this way. And we are finding out that it was successful the first of its kind in the country. And critics sir of the Supreme Court decision are pointing to that the fact that. This is exactly why they worded the law that's way this is why the laws in force that way they were trying to get all around. Any federal intervention in the lie and clearly that work president Biden. Even weighed in saying quote complete strangers will now be empowered to inject themselves in the most private and personal health decisions. Faced by women again because they are relying on private citizens. Chu Shu and to enforce this law rather than it being enforced by the state so I wonder. Could this slot in the fact that it was successful. In the Supreme Court in terms of defeating this injunction could have set a precedent. When it comes to writing future laws that are controversial long list lines and kind of permitting or even asking private citizens to police each other. Well that's the fear among abortion advocates and a number of states that now Texas has provided a blueprint. For other states to enact laws that can basically withstand judicial scrutiny. But there's also concerned and that this type of law kidding citizen against citizen. A very cynical approach to enforcement could apply to any number of controversial topics. Our religious freedom First Amendment issues and that's why Chief Justice John Roberts one of the conservative members who dissented the only conservative to dissent. Overnight at Diana wrote that this on lies and usual unprecedented. And because of the and the unprecedented consequences. We need to take caution we need to pause it even if there's not precedent for even if this is very usual even if the way Texas has designed it. Is quite tricky. A novel. The Chief Justice overnight sit there is good reason here to put this on hold because at seven things that you're alluding to and that is the fallout of this type of law around the country. We simply don't operate that this way is of people lost are forced by officials. By state agencies and by law enforcement not by every day people neighbors family and friends. And that's what this case has set up in in Texas. My seven to wire always great to have your analysis seven thank you thanks them. And we're now awaiting remarks from president Biden on the deadly flooding. Shortly from the remnants of hurricane Ida we were bull ring that's you live. When it happens in the meantime. We'll have continuing updates right here on ABC news five throughout the day thank you all for joining us I'm Diane Macedo. Stay safe out there.

