Death toll rises in Washington state from COVID-19

Visitation restriction are in affect to vulnerable nursing homes across the state as Seattle public schools have been closed for at least two weeks.
1:35 | 03/12/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Death toll rises in Washington state from COVID-19

