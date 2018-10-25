Transcript for The Debrief: More explosive devices sent to prominent figures

Welcome to ABC news live I'm Diane missing you know we are going to dig down into the latest on now ten. Suspicious packages found. Targeting a lot of political leaders were other public figures throughout the country. We have team coverage this morning but first here are your headlines. Saudi prosecutors this morning say based on information from Turkish officials. The killing of journalist from walker show you the Saudi consulate has the bowl it was premeditated. Officials are now offering a 25000 dollar reward for information that might help lead to the location. A missing thirteen year old Jamie clause they say there have been no credible sightings. Cheney we need you here with us to fill that hole we have in our hearts. All love you to the moon and back and he will never stop looking for you. Two girls eleven and twelve years old or now accused of plotting to stab classmates and their middle school and torso Florida. The they are being held on several charges allegedly told police they were seeking worshippers would of their last text to each other reading. We shouldn't have met each other Ella while no death is near. Police say two people are dead following a shooting at a Kroger grocery store outside of Louisville, Kentucky one suspect is in custody. Amongst terrible mistake in North Carolina and air force plane crew. Was practicing dropping big loads and accidentally dropped a humvee seven miles off target it landed in a wooded area. After the deadliest flu season in forty years the FDA is now approved a new single dose medication to treat people. We'll come down with the flu. And Duncan has some menu offerings designed to take on Starbucks after dropping doughnuts from its name. Duncan says it's expanding its coffee menus to include espresso based beverages. Powerball there was no jackpot winner in last night's powerball lottery that means Saturday's powerball will be worth at least 750 million dollars. And welcome to the debrief we are looking into those now ten suspicious packages in some case confirmed devices found. Throughout the country the latest. One addressed to Robert De Niro in New York City the actor to. Addressed to Joseph Biden in Delaware we are looking into some additional investigations going on as well. We have team coverage this morning GO Benitez is down in TriBeCa outside Robert De Niro is apartment. We also have Jeanette race. From WABC from WP BI rather. In Delaware where those Biden packages were destined for and Stephanie Ramos. It's outside the White House for us keeping track of how the White House and the president himself are reacting to all of this we also very lucky. Here to have in studio with us the former NYPD chief of detectives Bob Boyce who's helping us take a look. At this massive investigation now under way to thank you so much for being here great to be we wanna start things also with GO over in TriBeCa this is one of the latest packages found GO addressed to movie actor Robert De Niro sent in his restaurant in TriBeCa. And it sounds like. And this one matches the description of some of the other devices found what we know so far GO. Well yields Diane you'll forgive me because I'm having a little bit of a hard time hearing you but all tell you what we know so far here. We are in TriBeCa this is the TriBeCa grill. And so what happened here is that sometime yesterday a package was sent but it wasn't until this morning that an employee was just there watching the news at 5 AM he saw the picture on the TV and any saw what it looked like. Then he looked over and he happened to see that in fact that package had been sitting there there was a package just like that. Addressed to Robert De Niro so immediately called police and they came out here they've brought what they called. The containment vessel they put that package in there to make sure that that that was safe and taken Carol and they took it out so this area is safe right now the package. Is gone from this area but you can still see there are police here the investigation no doubt continues here. They'll in Delaware we've been seeing what's happening there we've been seeing the helicopter shot. Of of the containment vessel going from one of the postal facilities because now we know that two different packages addressed to Joseph Biden. Were discovered. Today and and they were being handled today so now these are ten packages in total and no doubt investigators are looking this and they're saying. Wait a minute. Where are these packages coming from. Who is sending the packages. And that's the big concern Diane who is sending them because our they're still others in the mail right now. But that does seem to be the big question what does law enforcement say about that. Well they're very worried about it because you saw all of them coming in. And and they start trickling in at different times now it was very rare that you saw all of these packages coming in just yesterday. But they worry that maybe there are others in the mail system. And and in some cases. Why didn't the mail system Capps this because that's what they've been concerned about for a long time. Is about packages and pipe bombs going through the US Postal Service. And you know normally these things are scanned. But somehow some of these got through you know Diane one of the big questions also is the postmarks. You're you're looking at these pictures and some of them including the one. Over to us CNN to John Brennan. And it was as sent in Terrell CNN. That particular package. Did not have. A postmark on it so you had different stamps on it but no postmark as a lot of people on social media are saying what's that about how could not have a postmark if that was sent. Through the US mail system and investigators. Are now looking at bat to right social media detectives are on the case Buckley the real ones are two GO than meets us from Karabakh an air outside Robert De Niro as restaurant. One of the sites of the latest suspicious devices delivered here GO thank you want to bring in chief Bob boys and ABC radio thanked her scheme now joining us as well. Aaron I'll start with you what do we know so far about sort of the broader investigation because they're looking at again ten devices now that seem to be. All linked. Ten devices in the common thread of the intended recipients is they are all prominent Democrats or supporters of democratic candidates and causes so that's certainly something investigators are aware of and the breadth of the investigation is starting to widen now all the way across to California down to Florida in the office of congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and so Diane. I think investigators are working on the assumption that more devices will be found and they are concerned. We've learned now that of the package sent to CNN for John Brennan. Actually did travel through the US mail that has law enforcement officials worried because it sent through this vast network. Undetected and they don't know how many more might be out there. Such shift what does that trigger in your head when you hear that a device like that. Makes it through the Postal Service through you have to look at the device itself it's not meddle it's a PVC pipe. So and most of his plastic and it didn't defeat screening it sounds like it did. The device that went to CNN. Did go through Postal Service has picked up by a career at local post office and dropped all the scene and with other packages via. So it appears that all of these have gone through now for have been caught. The two what Vice President Biden to with congresswoman. Maxine Waters they were courted so sort of facilities others got through. Two more court by the Secret Service with about going to. Presence. US presence homes it's pretty epic case I see this in sight quite some time. That indeed and what does it those that were caught by them Postal Service seemed to have been found a little bit later than the others is that give you. Sort of some optimism that at least now that we're aware that this problem is out there that the Postal Service is being a little more alert. Sure refocus on things you can ski can see two with Biden today with the vice president by and 11 and congresswoman Warners is well. He's got through in New York they are flying into two year JFK and then going to laud senator and every cent up from there so a lot of work has been done exactly where these. Apparently it's going to Jeanette racers in Delaware that's where those packages were destined. For Joseph Biden again to packages. Attempted to be sent to the former vice president Jeannette what's the latest on what we know on that front. I got that we just heard from police this humidity got they're giving us an update on what not yours don't we are at the blow it. Post dole opposites about twenty minutes away from the U apple posts so. The ability and they told us that our ability to meet that Bob off site to an undisclosed location that you're at this. It could be has increased quite a bit but there's still a present it well and I'm not going out of the postal facility. Make sure that everything is cleared out or is he called for the employees they were evacuated around 8 o'clock 7:30 this morning they were allowed back here. About thirty minutes ago how we did talk to a supervisor here Rick about the people here than he actually saw that it. Her parents with an employee whose body hurt when a current or place. He immediately knew something was wrong now where he. Bob act that you corporate president bill by an accord about what was going on around the country. You immediately and they'll. Notified his supervisor. I see do what to do with what a court notified police and Selig who want to make the call that current police evacuated immediately Al interestingly enough. How they'd been thoroughly trained really since 9/11 September 11. I had to it's packed east to exit packages. And that was one of the things that alerted her immediately that something. Was off now as far as what police are saying here is seeing it happen but saying very odd but they've been out here it. Ole boy we didn't float this. Explosives Ike but to be out there it ol' boy sentimental cool night at. Rick think this facility. Pretty early want residents here up pretty on the act given what's going on. Around the country at this point investigate. It is that there is certainly. Eric that this might not be the lack of the Pakistan is that the ninth and patent. And possibly get could be more out there but it is important to doubt that the were intercepted I mean that break up postal office did those. President or vice president Joseph Biden's houses they'll actually go out here and so that's how they bought it early this morning. I mean the you know the good thing in all of this is so far nobody injured despite the number of devices being sent out there and Jeanette it sounds like. Particularly in this case the system worked as intended. Yet this system work perfectly well kind of on on both act and current the brain that these Pope who workers it's gotten. Being Hillary as it. Around the country but also infer that how to handle former vice president of fighting fail it is currently but what about your port could get a on of bail so that was repeat here that being placed back. It it makes you think that it ordered thing you know that's been here either way of course I'd you know and then the tactic to stop what hospital but the little boy at. A number fair bought it and it was dropped off most likely had any out bail fox as a brought up to one of the attendance at the front office here. Right OK Jeannette Reyes thank you so much for checking in with has denounced welcome back to you come in just a second and that she's you know something that Janette to censored of reminding me that this package at CNN it you mentioned did not have a postmark on it some of these did construct what does that tell you. It was picked up by a courier courier service from old CNN now at that location and then taken so may not have been stamped. At that point if you and I don't know this is for the investigation beret going forward and never had some questions about male and how to draft day. Every every case is it lightly and you just still fall within you figure out that maybe whether it goes to a mail carrier and he's gonna stamping yeah I don't have that has its way. They'll they'll find out as they go flows that's why it's not an accident red. But I think one of the important things. Chief and Diane that yes these envelopes all look the same and law enforcement has now been alerted all over the country. About the hallmarks of these packages the Manila envelope the six American flag stamps the return address to Debbie Wasserman Schultz. And that gives people a heads up want to look for we've learned that the the package that was discovered at the production company of Robert De Niro. Was sitting there. And it was only a worker. Who happen to notice it and sent I think I've seen something like this on the news and that's when he called the NYPD and about 5 o'clock in the morning. The bomb squad arrived right away and an hour and a half later it was on its way up to the Bronx to be. Disposed of so the bomb squads are really keen to get people to understand what these things look like so everybody knows what to look. Sports they were talking about how in Delaware it seems that the system really worked as intended. It seems in this case it really did and I mean the idea that package was sitting there for who knows how long. Before work or randomly notice it however. All of training that we here in New York City all the time if you see something say something you see some may say some in the police asked the civilians. To help and do our part as much as we can and in that case we saw that message come through. Both at CNN and in the case of two parents look. Most of Poland and we actually show the device so people know what they're looking for yeah newspaper pretty apparent the device itself and here we have 1010. IDs mom mom close interest. And so and as far as the packages are concerned because some of them are being called devices summer being called out right pipe bombs and some are still just being called. Suspicious packages so can you run us through what we know about those at each location. Sure they seem to be old listen if you look at this is a PVC pipe I think six says Susan long one inch wide you Siegel at straws and there aren't. Again no no watch out only you can pick it up 101 on no protection it looks like to be a digital clock. Unusual unusual when you see something like that. Most package bombs the ones that I've dealt with I've investigated are are. Victim activists to you open tentacles all this is not that this is something different. So right now they're looking at the trigger your device on this deceive it's actually. An outdoor operable bomb operable device so that's where we are right now that'll all we're down to Quantico Virginia. And they'll make those determinations now. And that they are on detonated gives authorities a trove of information that the FBI lab where the devices have been central will be sent. They can try to exploit them for fingerprints or DNA evidence they can try and track the origin of the components and if they're able to do that. That may give them clues as to where the packages were sent from that's how the Austin investigation work even how the Boston Marathon. Bombing investigation work from the fragments on Boylston street they were able to piece together to pressure cooker and figure out. What model was from there where could have been purchased and then all of a sudden they have this and I have Brothers on surveillance videos are they're hoping that this cruel both. Of material will yield some important clues. I wonder you know when you're talking about now ten devices out there are not a single one detonated. Is it possible that was the intent is activists any clue as to motive or who were looking for. Within with a new device the structural flaw with device so did carry enough juice to go off and I battery that was and it. Carry enough of a sport and to set because it's it's certainly appears as black. Offense is explosive device certainly presents it was not a hoax it's actually it's actually. A device it's not a hoax device and has black powder and it could go off. It didn't ten times so that's tells us something and tells investigative something what is it might say I'm. So the message or did they just not quite know what they were doing to be determined. To be determined and yet the clues of the devices themselves the black powder the glass shards to be used to shrapnel. Give authorities at least initially an impression that the devices could have maimed or were killed and and bomb squad investigators I think always work on the assumption. That the intent was to do damage. Otherwise you don't build things with those kinds of components put together that way. Right it's very good points you know the other thing that you mentioned Aaron is that it seems almost if not all of these targets are very vocal critics. Of the president and people that he frequently criticizes so. Of course that is now being looked at in terms of possible motive as well I want to bring in Stephanie Ramos is at the White House Stephanie that sort of adds an extra element. To all of this house the president reacting to it all. Well Brian as police continue to investigate these suspected bombs up many people were hoping that this would be the turning point. In the political climate and we saw an inkling of that yesterday we heard from president trump. Soon after these pipe bombs were discovered yesterday here at the White House he said the administration was an happy an angry at the situation and saying the government. Would it get to the bottom of it we heard a similar message last night at a rally in Wisconsin where the president addressed his supporters there is calling for unity. But that we heard something familiar. The chance of lock her up from his supporters of course referring to Hillary Clinton as something that we. Typically hear at these rallies a president not telling them to stop at any point but but he did not specifically mention. The clintons the Obama is CNN. Or or that or any of the targets of the pipe bombs yesterday gore also subjects of his attacks that despite this incident could have. Killed so many. People the president partially blamed the media for the current political discourse take a listen. Acts or threats. Of political violence. Art attack on. Our democracy. Itself. No nation can succeed. That tolerates violence. Or the threat of violence as a method of political intimidation. Coercion or control we all know that. Such conduct must be previously opposed had firmly prosecuted. We walked. All sides. To come together in peace and harmony we can do we can Dillon. The media also has a responsibility. To set a civil. Do you stop. The endless hostility and cops did. Negative and oftentimes. False attacks and stores have to do. And the president just this morning tweeting a very big part of the anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely falls in an actor importing. Of the mainstream media that I referred to some fake names Diane. Stephanie it's kind of interesting you know yesterday we heard from both the president Al and Hillary Clinton talking about how. This just goes to show that we have to come together we need more unity both sides seem to agree on that. And yet we heard Jeff sucker from CNN essentially implicate the president and say that it's his rhetoric about the media that's sort of stoking the flames. And then we hear the president last night. Going after the media and essentially saying it's the media's fault so it doesn't sound like those messages of unity are really carrying through. Quite the way they sound when spoken speeches. Yeah your. Now solely right now since that tweet this morning we haven't heard much else from the president. But he does have to speaking engagements later on today so he'll probably address the situation but we did here. From a white house Press Secretary Sarah Sanders she is this morning says that the ID add that this is at the hands of the president is absolutely ridiculous. Now let's take a quick look at some of the moments of president has talked about a when he's talked about some of those prime prominent on Democrats. Fake news CNN. Very dishonest person crooked Hillary Clinton. Back save all IQ individual. OK so this all sounds familiar Maxine Waters also one of the other targets yesterday now Sarah Sanders also says that and the the president will not rain in some of that rhetoric in the final stretch to the mid term elections she says he will continue to lay out. And differentiate. Between Democrats and Republicans. Stephanie Ramos from the White House lawn thanks for breaking it down for a set. And Atlanta's go back to Jeannette race in Delaware I get quick final thoughts from you Jeanette what's the the latest on the investigation next I know this is still developing. What do you see happening next. We'll just a few minutes you get actually cleared the scene and actually write about talking you believe they're getting. Another update it would appear that they have cleared up more nine dot but the biggest they'll pay adopting wannabes. Barry RO at this point got to realize it happened that. 7 o'clock this morning at this point they still remain and I aren't being employees back home. Or that day. And they want and they sort that they can give the all clear here then. That this is Billie sue it's back here what its basic packages sent to different locations to a woman at the art. You weren't hurt then they'll where accidentally or may not happen along at a base hit a wall as well as our Alley in the got a debt being. Bill picked off at this point though it has been. Been the sizes but small city area that's been his stop let's mollid and it was. Earlier but they'll believe bonds you know FBI as local police is well. A lot more. It's and that raised from WP VI there and Delaware Jeanette thank you great job. And chief unit that that brings me to another point the idea that Biden had to packages sent to him as did congresswoman Maxine Waters. What is that saying is or something unique about those two targets or could there be a second of all these other devices out there somewhere. Well I think it's all part and parcel to the leading Democrats in attendance and that's what looks like to me right now you know and he sent to reaching that isn't that this make any sense. You know so I don't know. It's just typical say we'll find out as we go far in this case it was difficult to get into his mind white has them on what advocate. Weiss into practice season Israel's I don't know an ominous and live a return address it to be Washington Channel Tunnel sure so if you this is another case we hadn't queens that time. So you send return address or someone you know you're Maurice opened a package. Releasing brand of it is a very. Common and to them they face the in the open to Pakistan way. So that's the way I look at that then you're queens we had this case who's who is the queen's bombing. Was central police officer mistakenly that address and other personal right so we've and the person that he knew that person on the return address another officer. So that's what I was thinking when I saw that they may have just chosen a name they knew would be familiar talk committees open up quickly that's that's what I thought much. Aaron any parting thoughts. Look I think they're gonna catch the Sanders at some point they do have an awful lot of forensic evidence available. And they have the means to exploit it for for useful information that could lead. To that the sender but they are also braced for the possibility that there are going to be more. Of these devices out there and they've already chased several today. In two different states and they are prepared to to to do it wherever in the country. This is going to happen. Problem is they they still don't exactly know who they're they're dealing with but being the authorities are hoping. They'll be implemented together in short order it's somebody that appears to have a political motivation the FBI in fact use the definition of domestic terrorism to describe what it is they're confronting now. Without using the phrase itself. So they're quite concerned. And chief Pennington and to that. Yes I think that though before on some presents and they'll have a better understanding of what took so brilliantly because we had a cases 23 street. Where an unexploded bomb went 27 street is where we got it right and that's how we've built the case and now we have pictures them. Contemporaneous with that so case came together once we as fingerprints on colonial on the bomb we do us. Little bit different little bigger little more sophisticated and this is. But and we dealing with PVC I still think they can have I think this case is gonna go I just don't want Russians is gonna have rumors don't know. Impact but somewhere in the U fact they'll find a key piece of evidence that will somehow make the Sonics and is an overview. I I was afraid of this morning in the my fears were realized. Now more cancers and still be more out there unfortunately. Well happy to hear about you know but the investigators and now he and other postal office everyone seems to be on high alert at least we know. But we're looking for she found voice very much appreciated caricatures to thank you so much for joining us and thank you to all our correspondents out on the field. Who continue bringing us the latest. On this breaking news that does it for us in the debrief today. Remember you can catch the headlines all day long follow all these breaking developments at abcnews.com. Or check out your ABC news app for ABC news live I'm Diane Macedo. Thanks for watching everyone stay safe.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.