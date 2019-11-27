Transcript for Decoding manhood in the #MeToo era

And guys if you remember the me too movement how could you not it sparked a lot of conversations for men and women some things clear cut. Other topics with nuances in layers on what is appropriate and what is not a conversation that continues today of course and a new look out last week by Cleo Stiller. Called modern man make conversations about the complicated world of a good man today and Cleo joins me now it's. So good to see you base isn't having me absolutely so Cleo the first question I think anyone it would ask is how is the woman. How does the woman decide to write a book about modern Manhattan what compelled you to do this OK so that is a completely. Fair question and and I get it every single day. So my background is as health and relationships reporter and television passed. Now rewind to 2017. When the Harvey Weinstein scandal happens and need to hit the mainstream. Lot of men who watched my show started writing into me to say. Are you season on that's because I have so much to say about what's happening right now. But I'm afraid to say anything publicly because I don't wanna get in trouble it's all so confusing. Yes that's kind of like that gray area. This book deals exclusively. In the gray areas yet. And I have it here so and I started reading this in what I understand is that. Guys in this book it seems like they have a lot of questions about some very basic things so explain some of the questions that they were asking OK so. First of all every chapter in this book is dedicated to different area of your personal act there is dating health work money parenting. And the reason is is because all of the questions that I got fell into all of these camps right meets you and what it means to be a good man. Is infiltrating. Every single area of our lives absolutely still present that we're getting from single answer it. I am terrified to approach women right I feel like everything I was raised to do is now considered creepy. Questions from parents right millennia dollar gen X man who just had new BP's new sons. I'm grappling with what it means to be a good man how do I raise my son. Workers' right in the works factor I talked to a lot of people were like listen I would not copped to this in real light rain but I'm hiring. I have a lot hiring power and I don't wanna. I don't work with nineteen employees I don't wanna hire more women it seems like more arrests. For. So here's the thing so all of these questions in the book but in these pages you offer some advice tips of some sort completely answering the questions that these men have yeah. You know that I did it I said okay this is. This is a national conversation everyone is thinking about it and we all have really different reactions to what the best way to purchase this right. So I interviewed nearly a hundred men and women around the country. To get to the bottom. Up like okay what are you doing over there now and what are you doing over there in India rank and now and also spoke to historians anthropologists. Neurologists about plus it hurts a lot of history yes so basically jurors are we and that. This question. What does a good man do in XYZ situation. What I really recommend people do is deep parent idea. What a good man does what a good woman does yes and get really clear. On what a good human it's okay it sounds really basic by this whole idea. And should men still hold doors for women should man papered dates should men be providers protectors. Should men have any feelings besides anger right yes. A lot of this stuff is a distraction. And what we really want to get to that the body and his. Is are you acting like a good human yet so the question is flat keep it a little more general right yes and it just an example right. It's less do you hold the door for the woman behind you does the commands you that isn't Batman did back. Hold or for that person coming up behind you regardless of their gender because that's a good human deaths okay. See breaking down. You bringing out already admitted Randi Kaye its really sign yet insisting and her. On our way -- Stiller modern man that conversation about the complicated world on being a good man they and it is complicated idiot if yeah delegate and we appreciated the people can pick them up yes at that. Where awesome good to see you absolutely.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.