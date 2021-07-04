Transcript for Defense lawyer attempts to create doubt about Chauvin’s knee on George Floyd’s neck

One of the things that defense lawyer Eric Nelson was trying to do and he's done it several times now. He's from body cam video show that there are times. Or at least one time. When I dare children's needs is not directly upon George Floyd's neck it somewhere between the shoulder blades are the top of his back Koran is on the shoulder. And did the argument it's through his questioning that Eric Nelson is clearly making is that they. They're famous infamous video taken by Darnell a flame Frazier doesn't tell the full story. But it did district may if he undoubtedly searched every second every frame of body cam video and everything else and the one moment. Where it does appear that Derek shoves me is not directly on George Floyd's neck is just before the paramedics come. Eric Nelson keeps talking about position position position have that right knee. A Derrick children because Terry for the past what ten months or so. We have been talking about we in the public we in the media this community here Minneapolis people around this country even talking about. That means. I'm George Floyd's neck. But here you have him pretty much doubt. In juror's mind about wall hits. He wasn't on his neck it was head between his shoulder blades there I was on his shoulder it was not directly on his neck. And so you've got the jurors you know here. Who verbal pornography and needed to be evidence that they were here in port but yet people here in the pot and a public hearing that how well the he wasn't on the back here you've got the yacht defense here show man laying the Dow. That here you have. The officer and in the video showing that his knee was on the shoulder blades and not directly on the back there again. That word Dow. And that comes into factor there and plays a role as though when it comes to what the defense is trying to do here why they're bringing this up so much is because. The state here we've learned. It's prepared to argue that it was that suggests. That he on the net. That was also the need on George points back. Which is why you per prosecutors used almost afraid he's one after the other you hear France's Mathieu frank. For another prosecutor mention in the line of questioning you'll hear them say you know. Was. When you see even beyond beyond that or the back. It almost that you wanted to their quick secession there they'll say they need in the back because they're trying to establish that it wasn't just. Many on the net who have also been the on the back that caused these issues for George boy to be able to breathe. In that case there and in that instance. And so you heard also with the defense focusing on opposition of any. There was it's the same point where during redirect. The prosecutor asked again this witness saying you were asked about the moments where it appears mr. showbiz right knee is on mr. voice back. Just before he gets out. The witness says yes then the prosecutor said and that did you notice whether mr. voice shirt move. Yes it appeared to move Hawaii. From mr. show wins me so they're trying to and there are a lot of semantics going on here as well but they're really analyzing the video pretty heavily here Terry.

